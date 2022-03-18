Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 9 hours ago
68 Broadview Avenue Toronto

This $1.4 million Toronto loft has the most epic 21-foot wall of windows

The Broadview Lofts are some of the most iconic and sought after condos in Toronto. 

The building was once used as a warehouse for Rexall Pharmacy but was then converted into 150 hard lofts by Sorbara Group, who took extra care in preserving it's original bones like the industrial glass windows

Now, 68 Broadview is one of those buildings that has it all. Historic charm? Check. An abundance of character? Check. And all the comforts of a modern condo building? Check!

68 Broadview Avenue Toronto

The living room walks-out to a private balcony.

This one-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse suite also has it all. 

"If authentic loft living in Riverside is what you’re after, the Broadview Lofts is a prime spot," realtor Sam Kwon told blogTO. 

68 Broadview Avenue Toronto

The living room with a small office nook under the stairs. 

The condo is modern and stylish with that hint of edgy, industrial, hard loft vibe. 

68 Broadview Avenue Toronto

The dining area. 

But the true stunner is the 21-foot ceilings and wall of windows that floor the main living space with natural light.

68 Broadview Avenue Toronto

The sleek and modern Scavolini kitchen. 

Although, don't worry, it has motorized blinds so you don't always have to wake up with the sunrise. 

68 Broadview Avenue Toronto

A view of the open concept main floor. 

The living, dining and kitchen area are all open concept, so the spaces flow together nicely. 

68 Broadview Avenue Toronto

The balcony has enough room for a sitting area and a BBQ. 

As for outdoor space, there's an ivy covered balcony off the main floor, which is a true rarity with hard lofts. 

68 Broadview Avenue Toronto

The oversized bedroom. 

Upstairs you'll find the bedroom that overlooks the living area below and it comes complete with an ensuite bathroom. 

68 Broadview Avenue Toronto

There's lots of storage in the bedroom. 

But, despite this apartment being utterly gorgeous and in one of the most high-demand condos, this is the unit's third time being listed this year without selling. 

68 Broadview Avenue Toronto

A view from the bedroom down to the main floor. 

According to the listing records, the unit first went up for sale in early February for $1,399,000, then again in early March for $1,499,000 and now it's listed for $1,399,900

68 Broadview Avenue Toronto

The outside of 68 Broadview Ave. 

However, I'm almost certain the third time will be the charm with this beauty. 

Photos by

Justin from OTBx

