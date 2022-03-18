This $1.4 million Toronto loft has the most epic 21-foot wall of windows

The Broadview Lofts are some of the most iconic and sought after condos in Toronto.

The building was once used as a warehouse for Rexall Pharmacy but was then converted into 150 hard lofts by Sorbara Group, who took extra care in preserving it's original bones like the industrial glass windows.

Now, 68 Broadview is one of those buildings that has it all. Historic charm? Check. An abundance of character? Check. And all the comforts of a modern condo building? Check!

This one-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse suite also has it all.

"If authentic loft living in Riverside is what you’re after, the Broadview Lofts is a prime spot," realtor Sam Kwon told blogTO.

The condo is modern and stylish with that hint of edgy, industrial, hard loft vibe.

But the true stunner is the 21-foot ceilings and wall of windows that floor the main living space with natural light.

Although, don't worry, it has motorized blinds so you don't always have to wake up with the sunrise.

The living, dining and kitchen area are all open concept, so the spaces flow together nicely.

As for outdoor space, there's an ivy covered balcony off the main floor, which is a true rarity with hard lofts.

Upstairs you'll find the bedroom that overlooks the living area below and it comes complete with an ensuite bathroom.

But, despite this apartment being utterly gorgeous and in one of the most high-demand condos, this is the unit's third time being listed this year without selling.

According to the listing records, the unit first went up for sale in early February for $1,399,000, then again in early March for $1,499,000 and now it's listed for $1,399,900.

However, I'm almost certain the third time will be the charm with this beauty.