This spectacular $8 million Toronto loft has a whole office and a sauna inside

When a listing starts off with: "Nothing like this in the city" it sounds like a huge lie – there are tons of condos in the city, what on earth would make this one so special?

But then when you look at the property it truly is nothing like anything else in Toronto.

Originally built in 1915, 468 Wellington Street West was once home to the Butterick Publishing House.

Butterick was once responsible for the worldwide circulation of fashion magazines, but the building was converted in 2001 to residential units and now is home to some notable Torontonians.

Each unit is unique as the first crop of homeowners purchased blank slate lofts and each proceeded to personalize them.

This unit is listed for $7,800,000 and boasts three bedrooms, three bathrooms and tons of character.

From the embossed tin ceilings, to the exposed beams, arched windows, 14-foot ceilings and French doors it's hard to know where to look first.

The main living area is a huge, open concept, bright, airy space with exposed brick walls, wood ceilings and exposed duct work that really add to that charm of the building.

The kitchen is small for the space and the cabinets seem dated but there are top-of-the-line appliances.

Grand double doors open into the primary bedroom, which is complete with a custom chandeliers and an ensuite.

Although the ensuite does seem a touch dated or maybe it just doesn't fit the hard loft vibe.

The unit also has an entire office space with its own kitchen. It brings a whole new meaning to working from home.

Further, the loft transformed one of the bedrooms into a gym and it comes with an infrared sauna.

The apartment also comes with a private elevator, private parking, original wood floors and Juliette balconies.

The only thing this place doesn't have are building amenities.

But when you have over 5,000-square-feet of living space you don't really need there to be a party room.