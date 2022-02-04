Real Estate
468 Wellington Street West Toronto

This spectacular $8 million Toronto loft has a whole office and a sauna inside

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 8 hours ago
When a listing starts off with: "Nothing like this in the city" it sounds like a huge lie – there are tons of condos in the city, what on earth would make this one so special?  

But then when you look at the property it truly is nothing like anything else in Toronto. 

Originally built in 1915, 468 Wellington Street West was once home to the Butterick Publishing House.468 Wellington Street West Toronto

A sitting area. 

Butterick was once responsible for the worldwide circulation of fashion magazines, but the building was converted in 2001 to residential units and now is home to some notable Torontonians.

468 Wellington Street West Toronto

The dining area. 

Each unit is unique as the first crop of homeowners purchased blank slate lofts and each proceeded to personalize them.

468 Wellington Street West Toronto

One of the bathrooms with a clawfoot tub. 

This unit is listed for $7,800,000 and boasts three bedrooms, three bathrooms and tons of character. 

468 Wellington Street West Toronto

A sitting area with a fireplace. 

From the embossed tin ceilings, to the exposed beams, arched windows, 14-foot ceilings and French doors it's hard to know where to look first. 

468 Wellington Street West Toronto

The open concept living room, dining room, kitchen area. 

The main living area is a huge, open concept, bright, airy space with exposed brick walls, wood ceilings and exposed duct work that really add to that charm of the building.

468 Wellington Street West Toronto

The kitchen has an embossed tin ceiling and wine storage. 

The kitchen is small for the space and the cabinets seem dated but there are top-of-the-line appliances. 

468 Wellington Street West Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

Grand double doors open into the primary bedroom, which is complete with a custom chandeliers and an ensuite. 

468 Wellington Street West Toronto

The primary ensuite. 

Although the ensuite does seem a touch dated or maybe it just doesn't fit the hard loft vibe.  

468 Wellington Street West Toronto

The office area also has a loft. 

The unit also has an entire office space with its own kitchen. It brings a whole new meaning to working from home. 

468 Wellington Street West Toronto

The gym. 

Further, the loft transformed one of the bedrooms into a gym and it comes with an infrared sauna. 

468 Wellington Street West Toronto

A bedroom. 

The apartment also comes with a private elevator, private parking, original wood floors and Juliette balconies. 

468 Wellington Street West Toronto

A board room in the office area. 

The only thing this place doesn't have are building amenities.

468 Wellington Street West Toronto

The family room area.

But when you have over 5,000-square-feet of living space you don't really need there to be a party room.  

Photos by

Property Pandas Inc. 

