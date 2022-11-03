This $2.4 million Toronto home used to be a grunge-era concert hall

From old jails to former schools, tons of Toronto buildings had another life before being transformed into private homes.

And Unit 03 at 62 Claremont Street has its own storied history.

Built in the 1930s, the Claremont Lofts originally served as a banquet hall and then a grunge-era concert hall before the building was converted into an octet of stunning hard lofts in 2000.

A more recent renovation has created a luxurious modern aesthetic within Unit 03, with walnut flooring, exposed brick, custom millwork, and calcutta marble.

Stepping into the 2,500 square foot home, you're met with a pristine foyer that offers a sizable closet, powder room, and garage access.

Up a short flight of stairs, the main floor has an airy, open-concept layout. Hardwood floors abound throughout the light-filled space.

The living room has soaring, 21-foot ceilings, a gas fireplace, and a large window.

Exposed brick pillars frame the space while drawing the eye up.

The modern, all-white kitchen features built-in Miele appliances and silver hardware.

Where the cabinets end lies a small built-in desk, couch, and wine fridge.

The dining room is large enough to seat 10, and is bathed in light thanks to a glass block window.

A textured black accent wall adds interest to the space.

A striking glass and walnut staircase winds from floor to floor.

The home features two-plus-one bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The primary suite has a walk-in closet and a three-piece ensuite with a walk-in steam shower.

A set of pocket doors leads to a small sitting area that overlooks the living room below.

The second bedroom features heated floors, a four-piece ensuite, and a large window.

The home's crowning jewel is the 700-square-foot private rooftop terrace.

The serene space comes complete with an outdoor kitchen, outdoor shower, dining area, and sitting area.

Unfortunately for those hoping to claim one of the coveted Claremont Lofts, the unit sold — for $2,480,000 — on November 14.

Check out the full listing here.