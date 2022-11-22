Landmark Toronto mansion for sale with over $10 million asking price increase

One of Toronto's most stately mansions just hit the market for the first time in more than a decade.

Located at 148 Forest Hill Road, the Georgian-style home is billed as an "epic Forest Hill landmark."

The last time the home sold was in 2010, for about $10,000,000 less than its current asking price.

The home has been completely renovated to include fine contemporary finishes while protecting the original character.

Exceptional millwork and craftsmanship can be found throughout, including white oak flooring and a stunning marble staircase.

The marblesque front hall leads to the main floor living room, which features herringbone flooring and one of the home’s several gas fireplaces.

The space flows seamlessly into the dining room, which offers another gas fireplace and overlooks the stunning garden.

The custom Downsview kitchen has Statuarietto marble countertops, Wolf and Miele appliances, and a large breakfast bar.

Large windows flood the library with natural light, making it an ideal work-from-home space.

There are five bedrooms and six bathrooms throughout the home.

The luxurious primary suite has a spa-like ensuite and two spacious dressing rooms.

The basement offers a rec room with a stainless steel wet bar.

The sprawling backyard is kept private by rows of mature trees.

Such luxury comes at a price - $13,995,000, to be exact. When 148 Forest Hill Road last sold, it fetched $3,500,000.

Check out the full listing here.