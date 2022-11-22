Real Estate
Zoe Demarco
Posted 59 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
148 Forest Hill Road Toronto

Landmark Toronto mansion for sale with over $10 million asking price increase

One of Toronto's most stately mansions just hit the market for the first time in more than a decade. 

Located at 148 Forest Hill Road, the Georgian-style home is billed as an "epic Forest Hill landmark."

The last time the home sold was in 2010, for about $10,000,000 less than its current asking price.

148 Forest Hill Road TorontoThe home has been completely renovated to include fine contemporary finishes while protecting the original character.

Exceptional millwork and craftsmanship can be found throughout, including white oak flooring and a stunning marble staircase.

148 Forest Hill Road TorontoThe marblesque front hall leads to the main floor living room, which features herringbone flooring and one of the home’s several gas fireplaces.

148 Forest Hill Road TorontoThe space flows seamlessly into the dining room, which offers another gas fireplace and overlooks the stunning garden.

148 Forest Hill Road TorontoThe custom Downsview kitchen has Statuarietto marble countertops, Wolf and Miele appliances, and a large breakfast bar.

148 Forest Hill Road TorontoLarge windows flood the library with natural light, making it an ideal work-from-home space.

148 Forest Hill Road TorontoThere are five bedrooms and six bathrooms throughout the home.

148 Forest Hill Road TorontoThe luxurious primary suite has a spa-like ensuite and two spacious dressing rooms.

148 Forest Hill Road TorontoThe basement offers a rec room with a stainless steel wet bar.

148 Forest Hill Road TorontoThe sprawling backyard is kept private by rows of mature trees.

Such luxury comes at a price - $13,995,000, to be exact. When 148 Forest Hill Road last sold, it fetched $3,500,000.

148 Forest Hill Road TorontoCheck out the full listing here.

Lead photo by

Johnston & Daniel, A Division of Royal LePage Real Estate Services
