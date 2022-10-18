Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
33 Beaconsfield Ave. Toronto

This $4 million Toronto heritage home was revamped into three separate apartments

In 1881 architect Walter Reginald Strickland, known for the Dixon and Griffiths Buildings, built this charming Victorian home. 

Now, 33 Beaconsfield Ave. has heritage status and instead of a single-family home, it's actually three separate apartments. 

The 1880s Victorian home has been fully renovated and restored, which was no small task if you look at the photos from the last time this property was for sale in 200533 Beaconsfield Ave. Toronto

The front door. 

The exterior has been completely transformed and the layers of paint stripped back to reveal the original brickwork. 

33 Beaconsfield Ave. Toronto

One of six bedrooms. 

Inside has also seen a stunning makeover. 

33 Beaconsfield Ave. Toronto

The open-concept living room and kitchen in one of the units. 

The mix of modern and Victorian style plays throughout the units. 

33 Beaconsfield Ave. Toronto

The living room with a fireplace in another unit. 

The character elements like the exposed brick wall, intricate moulding and original fireplaces add charm to the spaces. 

33 Beaconsfield Ave. Toronto

A modern kitchen in one of the apartments. 

The high ceilings and large windows mean the units have plenty of natural light and an airy feel. 

33 Beaconsfield Ave. Toronto

A little sunroom with arched windows. 

Each unit is separately metered with its own HVAC system and instant hot water tanks. 

33 Beaconsfield Ave. Toronto

The basement unit kitchen and living area. 

And they didn't skimp on the luxuries in each suite, even the basement unit has a full kitchen and bathroom. 

33 Beaconsfield Ave. Toronto

A kitchen in one of the apartments with a retro fridge and granite counters. 

This place has great income potential as well, if the last rental listing for one of the units is anything to go off. 

33 Beaconsfield Ave. Toronto

The basement bedroom. 

The basement unit, listed in 2020, went for a premium at $2,595 a month

33 Beaconsfield Ave. Toronto

A bathroom in one of the apartments with a deep soaker tub. 

And that's the basement unit! Think of what you could charge for the above-ground units in this red-hot (kind of scary) rental market

33 Beaconsfield Ave. Toronto

The backyard has room for a laneway house and four parking spots. 

33 Beaconsfield Ave. also comes with four parking spots and the permits to build laneway housing, which could increase the rental income potential of this property. 

33 Beaconsfield Ave. Toronto

The foyer. 

Not to mention, this place is in an ideal location for renting out. It's close to West Queen West, Little Portugal and Trinity Bellwoods. 

33 Beaconsfield Ave. Toronto

The back of the house. 

The triplex is currently listed for $3,885,000

