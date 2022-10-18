This $4 million Toronto heritage home was revamped into three separate apartments

In 1881 architect Walter Reginald Strickland, known for the Dixon and Griffiths Buildings, built this charming Victorian home.

Now, 33 Beaconsfield Ave. has heritage status and instead of a single-family home, it's actually three separate apartments.

The 1880s Victorian home has been fully renovated and restored, which was no small task if you look at the photos from the last time this property was for sale in 2005.

The exterior has been completely transformed and the layers of paint stripped back to reveal the original brickwork.

Inside has also seen a stunning makeover.

The mix of modern and Victorian style plays throughout the units.

The character elements like the exposed brick wall, intricate moulding and original fireplaces add charm to the spaces.

The high ceilings and large windows mean the units have plenty of natural light and an airy feel.

Each unit is separately metered with its own HVAC system and instant hot water tanks.

And they didn't skimp on the luxuries in each suite, even the basement unit has a full kitchen and bathroom.

This place has great income potential as well, if the last rental listing for one of the units is anything to go off.

The basement unit, listed in 2020, went for a premium at $2,595 a month.

And that's the basement unit! Think of what you could charge for the above-ground units in this red-hot (kind of scary) rental market.

33 Beaconsfield Ave. also comes with four parking spots and the permits to build laneway housing, which could increase the rental income potential of this property.

Not to mention, this place is in an ideal location for renting out. It's close to West Queen West, Little Portugal and Trinity Bellwoods.

The triplex is currently listed for $3,885,000.