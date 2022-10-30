Toronto building that houses beloved bar and restaurant is on sale for only $1

A building in Toronto that's home to second-floor residential units, a popular restaurant and a beloved bar is now for sale.

224 Ossington Avenue at the corner of Dundas is now for sale at the low price of only $1.

The $1 price is obviously a marketing gimmick but also a tactic that sellers use to get a feel for what the perceived value of the property is.

Many homes have previously been listed in Toronto for a loonie along with Subway restaurants, a piece of concrete and even a police station.

This building, however, is likely to attract a price much in excess for what it's listed for. It's currently home to the Haifa Room right on the corner and the Communist's Daughter nextdoor on the south side of Dundas.

The listing calls this a "once in a lifetime opportunity" and mentions that it's 100 per cent leased.

In addition to the bar and restaurant there's also a convenience store and living spaces that indicate there's a serious music aficionado and record collector living there.