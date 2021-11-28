Real Estate
28 Mackinac Crescent Toronto

This house in Toronto is on sale for only $1

There isn't much that you can buy for just a dollar these days; even at the dollar store things can cost $4.  

But this house at 28 Mackinac Crescent is listed for just $1. Yup, one whole Canadian dollar! And this time it's not even the realtors plan to price it this way to start a bidding war. 28 Mackinac Crescent Toronto

Living room on the main floor. 

"The seller wants to do it that way," realtor Arul Sivasubramaniam told blogTO. "They want to let people bring the offer." 

28 Mackinac Crescent Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The modest bungalow boast six bedrooms, three on the main floor and three in the basement, and two bathrooms. 

28 Mackinac Crescent Toronto

The basement kitchen area. 

The home is a duplex with its own separate entrance and kitchen in the basement. It's also been very recently renovated.

28 Mackinac Crescent Toronto

The newly renovated kitchen with quartz counters and new appliances. 

The main floor has new engineered hardwood, fresh paint and upgraded kitchen and bathrooms. 

28 Mackinac Crescent Toronto

The basement living and dining area. 

The basement also got new vinyl flooring and a new bathroom with a walk-in shower. 

28 Mackinac Crescent Toronto

The private backyard that's fully fenced. 

There's no garage but there is a backyard and it has a shed.  

28 Mackinac Crescent Toronto

One of the bedrooms in the basement with a fireplace. 

Now, it would be foolish to think this home is worth only $1 but how much will it actually sell for? 

28 Mackinac Crescent Toronto

The living and dining room area on the main floor. 

"I have no idea! I leave it to the people, they know the market," says Sivasubramaniam.

28 Mackinac Crescent Toronto

The breakfast nook off the kitchen. 

And if you're doing your market research you'll know this house sold for $990,000 in February this year, which means that this house is a straight up flip. 

28 Mackinac Crescent Toronto

The newly renovated bathroom on the main floor. 

So any potential buyers might want to be wary of cut corners that may have happened during the speedy renovation. 

28 Mackinac Crescent Toronto

Another bedroom. 

You'll also know (if you're doing your market research) the home was listed in October for $1.1 million but didn't sell. 

28 Mackinac Crescent Toronto

The basement bathroom. 

All that is to say I also have no idea what this house is going to sell for but if it's anything like other homes in the neighbourhood probably just over $1 million. 

