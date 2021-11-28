This house in Toronto is on sale for only $1

There isn't much that you can buy for just a dollar these days; even at the dollar store things can cost $4.

But this house at 28 Mackinac Crescent is listed for just $1. Yup, one whole Canadian dollar! And this time it's not even the realtors plan to price it this way to start a bidding war.

"The seller wants to do it that way," realtor Arul Sivasubramaniam told blogTO. "They want to let people bring the offer."

The modest bungalow boast six bedrooms, three on the main floor and three in the basement, and two bathrooms.

The home is a duplex with its own separate entrance and kitchen in the basement. It's also been very recently renovated.

The main floor has new engineered hardwood, fresh paint and upgraded kitchen and bathrooms.

The basement also got new vinyl flooring and a new bathroom with a walk-in shower.

There's no garage but there is a backyard and it has a shed.

Now, it would be foolish to think this home is worth only $1 but how much will it actually sell for?

"I have no idea! I leave it to the people, they know the market," says Sivasubramaniam.

And if you're doing your market research you'll know this house sold for $990,000 in February this year, which means that this house is a straight up flip.

So any potential buyers might want to be wary of cut corners that may have happened during the speedy renovation.

You'll also know (if you're doing your market research) the home was listed in October for $1.1 million but didn't sell.

All that is to say I also have no idea what this house is going to sell for but if it's anything like other homes in the neighbourhood probably just over $1 million.