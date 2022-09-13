This modern $2.8 million Oakville home just dropped over $200K off its listing price

Finding a home that's sustainable, modern, practical and livable is definitely not the easiest thing to do.

But smpl Design, an architectural design studio based in Hamilton, managed to accomplish all that and more with this stunning custom-built home in Oakville.

450 Withnell Cres. is a four-bedroom, five-bathroom unique side-split house with almost 3,000-square-feet of living space.

The home has an incredible indoor-outdoor feel throughout that offers a unique design and style to the spaces.

The main floor is open concept with structural and natural elements that really capture your attention. The steel staircase and the built-in planter are definitely special features.

But there are also practical elements to the design of the house.

For example, in the dining room there's a feature wall that also doubles as a hidden door into the mud room.

The kitchen and family room are open concept making it ideal for entertaining.

The sunken kitchen and family room add some separation to the open concept feel of the house. Chefs will love the 10-foot long island, five-foot double sink and stainless steel appliances.

It also has a built-in wet bar for added flexibility when entertaining.

smpl Design also made it a point to focus on bringing as much natural light into the home as possible.

This is especially noticeable in the double-high staircase that has two skylights and a corner window feature that gives stunning views over the tree canopy.

The primary bedroom has equally stunning views of the treetops with a 10-foot window.

The primary bedroom further boasts an open concept walk-in closet and a European wet-room style ensuite bathroom.

The other bedrooms are modern and stylish.

And there's more room in the basement with a large rec room.

There's plenty of outdoor space and the home backs onto a park, giving you extra nature value.

This is the second time the home has been listed this year. It was first listed for $2,999,999 but is now currently listed for $2,775,000.