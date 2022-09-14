This $11 million Vaughan mansion has its own dedicated 'pizza house'

Fun fact: pizza is the top most liked food in the world. And why wouldn't it be?

It's cheesy, delicious, and just about everywhere, including this five-bedroom, 11-bathroom mansion in Vaughan.

The home comes with it's very own pizza house, complete with a fireplace and pizza oven.

You gotta admit having an entire house dedicated to eating pizza is next level.

But when you love something you might as well dedicate some decent real estate to it.

But it's not just the pizza house that makes this house the house everyone wants to hang out at.

The custom built home boast 13,000-square-feet of living space and all the bells and whistles of a luxury home.

The main floor has a grand foyer, spacious principal rooms with plenty of natural light, soaring 11-foot ceilings, and loads of architectural details.

You'll notice herringbone wood floors, coffered ceilings, and extensive millwork throughout the home.

The home also features not one, but two groumet kitchens and a wood-paneled office fit for any important executive.

The bedrooms are upstairs, each with their own ensuite bathrooms.

The primary bedroom is sumptuous with two bathrooms and two walk-in closets.

That's right you don't have to share a thing in this house if you don't want to!

On the lower level of the home you'll find even more space and fun.

There's a cozy private theatre, recreation room, and billiards room as well as a gym, bar and wine cellar.

In this home you can work and play hard.

And if you are a motorhead there's enough space to park 30 cars as well as a five-car garage.

As for outdoor space the home is on almost three acres of lush gardens and land.

There's even a golf putting green where you can practice your short game.

This house is more like a resort than residential home with all the features, minus the pool.

But you could probably easily put one in.

301 Millwood Pkwy is listed for $10,800,000.

This is a $2.2 million drop from its original listing price of $12,998,000.