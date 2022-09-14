Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
301 Millwood Pkwy Vaughan

This $11 million Vaughan mansion has its own dedicated 'pizza house'

Fun fact: pizza is the top most liked food in the world. And why wouldn't it be?

It's cheesy, delicious, and just about everywhere, including this five-bedroom, 11-bathroom mansion in Vaughan. 

The home comes with it's very own pizza house, complete with a fireplace and pizza oven. 

301 Millwood Pkwy Vaughan

The pizza oven in the pizza house. 

You gotta admit having an entire house dedicated to eating pizza is next level. 

301 Millwood Pkwy Vaughan

There's also a fireplace and dining area in the pizza house. 

But when you love something you might as well dedicate some decent real estate to it. 

301 Millwood Pkwy Vaughan

The family room with coffered ceilings and a cozy fireplace. 

But it's not just the pizza house that makes this house the house everyone wants to hang out at. 

301 Millwood Pkwy Vaughan

The living room. 

The custom built home boast 13,000-square-feet of living space and all the bells and whistles of a luxury home. 

301 Millwood Pkwy Vaughan

The foyer with marble aand stone floors. 

The main floor has a grand foyer, spacious principal rooms with plenty of natural light, soaring 11-foot ceilings, and loads of architectural details. 

301 Millwood Pkwy Vaughan

The office with built-in bookcases and a fireplace. 

You'll notice herringbone wood floors, coffered ceilings, and extensive millwork throughout the home. 

301 Millwood Pkwy Vaughan

The main kitchen. 

The home also features not one, but two groumet kitchens and a wood-paneled office fit for any important executive. 

301 Millwood Pkwy Vaughan

A bedroom. 

The bedrooms are upstairs, each with their own ensuite bathrooms.

301 Millwood Pkwy Vaughan

The primary bedroom with hardwood floors and coffered ceilings. 

The primary bedroom is sumptuous with two bathrooms and two walk-in closets. 

301 Millwood Pkwy Vaughan

The primary bathroom has a fireplace in it!

That's right you don't have to share a thing in this house if you don't want to!

301 Millwood Pkwy Vaughan

The rec room. 

On the lower level of the home you'll find even more space and fun. 

301 Millwood Pkwy Vaughan

The soundproof home theatre. 

There's a cozy private theatre, recreation room, and billiards room as well as a gym, bar and wine cellar. 

301 Millwood Pkwy Vaughan

The breakfast nook. 

In this home you can work and play hard. 

301 Millwood Pkwy Vaughan

The bar and billiards room. 

And if you are a motorhead there's enough space to park 30 cars as well as a five-car garage.

301 Millwood Pkwy Vaughan

An outdoor patio. 

As for outdoor space the home is on almost three acres of lush gardens and land. 

301 Millwood pkwy vaughan

The putting green. 

There's even a golf putting green where you can practice your short game. 

301 Millwood Pkwy Vaughan

An outdoor kitchen and dining area. 

This house is more like a resort than residential home with all the features, minus the pool.

301 Millwood Pkwy Vaughan

The wine cellar. 

But you could probably easily put one in.

301 Millwood Pkwy Vaughan

The formal dining room. 

301 Millwood Pkwy is listed for $10,800,000

301 Millwood Pkwy Vaughan

An aerial shot of the home and property. 

This is a $2.2 million drop from its original listing price of $12,998,000.

Photos by

iGuide
