$2 million home for sale in Toronto comes with disclaimer it's not haunted

Marketing a home in Toronto's ultra-competitive real estate market requires a bit of creativity, like a sign reassuring buyers that a newly-listed house up for sale is absolutely, most definitely, not in the slightest bit haunted.

A triplex century home is now up for grabs at 47 Northcliffe Boulevard in the Dufferin and St. Clair area, and its price of $2.149 million might just attract the right buyer if they can get over the incredibly ominous "NOT HAUNTED" placard hanging from the curbside listing sign.

This realtor wants you to know that this house in Toronto is definitely NOT HAUNTED - 📹 Stacy Wilson #Toronto #TorontoRealEstate #RealEstate pic.twitter.com/QLnkqRWouv — blogTO (@blogTO) August 19, 2022

"Rest assured, this property is not haunted," says Mathew Toussaint, Team Lead of TR Group by eXp Realty, explaining that the very specific and not at all concerning signage was included because "nothing breaks the ice better than a good laugh."

Toussaint assures that while there are no known ghost stories associated with the enormous house, it does indeed have quite a history behind it.

That's exactly what I'd say if I was trying to sell a haunted house. — Scot Cho (@scot_cho) August 19, 2022

The current owners have occupied the house since childhood, moving in with their parents all the way back in 1958 in what was then a very different-looking neighbourhood.

Despite the over half-century of changes around them, owners Merosia and John stayed attached to the property, which provided a steady stream of income to support the mortgage through renting out the lower floor.

Co-listing agent Manuela Santos says that this rental potential "still holds true today," with the property offering "seven bedrooms, four bathrooms, 3500 square feet of living space and three kitchens, making it a great candidate for an income property."

While the sign may hint at a turbulent past, the current owners have nothing but fond memories, saying that "we laughed and laughed and laughed in this house."

"Several times a year, 60 people crammed into the living room, sitting room, TV room and basement; family celebrations and all manner of get-togethers."

As for any supernatural lore, the owners say that "this was a happy house, and if it has ghosts, they are happy ghosts."

Okay, so wait. There are ghosts now? I knew it.