This $3 million Brampton house on the river is actually five homes in one

Look, we're not saying this is the perfect place to start an amazing Airbnb or small commune, but we're also not, not saying that.

This home, located right on the Credit River in the middle of the greenbelt looks like the perfect retreat. Muskoka-vibes and all!

It also happens to have five individual units that you could either rent out or have all your friends and family live in.

Actually, realtor Kristen Viola told blogTO that 21 River Rd. is a great multi-generational family home.

In 2008, when this place last sold, it was a single-family home, but when the current owners purchased it they renovated it into this multi-unit combined living space.

"The family that's currently there is one large family," she explained.

"So grandparents and their four children who are grown up and married with four grandchildren were all at one point living under the same roof. Cherished memories is an understatement."

The home spans four storeys and has 7,000 square-feet of living space.

It also features a total of eight-bedrooms and 10 bathrooms that are divided up into the individual apartments.

Each unit has its own separate entrance and kitchen.

Some of the units are bigger than others and they could all do with a bit of modernizing, but they're in good shape.

They also each have their own outdoor space that gives them sweeping views of the surrounding nature, which is truly stunning.

There are also communal outdoor spaces for relaxing and enjoying the sound of birds or the babbling river.

The surrounding property is actually probably the best part of this home since it offers complete privacy. You'd never know you're minutes to the 401 and all the other amenities Brampton and Huttonville offer.

"This is also a large property in comparison to any other property located on River Road [with] access to the Credit River," said Viola.

"You can dip your feet in or tube down like a lazy river!"

You can also canoe, kayak and fish for salmon in the fall on the river.

The home is currently listed for $3,299,000.