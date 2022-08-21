Real Estate
21 River Road Brampton

This $3 million Brampton house on the river is actually five homes in one

Look, we're not saying this is the perfect place to start an amazing Airbnb or small commune, but we're also not, not saying that. 

This home, located right on the Credit River in the middle of the greenbelt looks like the perfect retreat. Muskoka-vibes and all!

It also happens to have five individual units that you could either rent out or have all your friends and family live in. 

21 River Road Brampton

A living room in an upper unit with a walk-out to the balcony. 

Actually, realtor Kristen Viola told blogTO that 21 River Rd. is a great multi-generational family home. 

21 River Road Brampton

An open concept living room, dining room and kitchen in one of the units. 

In 2008, when this place last sold, it was a single-family home, but when the current owners purchased it they renovated it into this multi-unit combined living space. 

21 River Road Brampton

A dining area with loft bedrooms above. 

"The family that's currently there is one large family," she explained.

21 River Road Brampton

One of the separate units in the home. 

"So grandparents and their four children who are grown up and married with four grandchildren were all at one point living under the same roof. Cherished memories is an understatement." 

21 River Road Brampton

One of the main living spaces with soaring ceilings and big windows. 

The home spans four storeys and has 7,000 square-feet of living space.

21 River Road Brampton

The home has plenty of character with exposed brick walls and old barn-wood beams.

It also features a total of eight-bedrooms and 10 bathrooms that are divided up into the individual apartments. 

21 River Road Brampton

Another kitchen in one of the units. 

Each unit has its own separate entrance and kitchen. 

21 River Road Brampton

One of the living space with a wood burning fireplace and open concept kitchen. 

Some of the units are bigger than others and they could all do with a bit of modernizing, but they're in good shape. 

21 River Road Brampton

The balconies. 

They also each have their own outdoor space that gives them sweeping views of the surrounding nature, which is truly stunning. 

21 River Road Brampton

An outdoor dining area. 

There are also communal outdoor spaces for relaxing and enjoying the sound of birds or the babbling river.

21 River Road Brampton

The nature around the property. 

The surrounding property is actually probably the best part of this home since it offers complete privacy. You'd never know you're minutes to the 401 and all the other amenities Brampton and Huttonville offer. 

21 River Road Brampton

An aerial shot of the property.

"This is also a large property in comparison to any other property located on River Road [with] access to the Credit River," said Viola. 

21 River Road Brampton

Credit River is your backyard.

"You can dip your feet in or tube down like a lazy river!" 

21 River Road Brampton

The home has a three-car garage plus a car port. 

You can also canoe, kayak and fish for salmon in the fall on the river. 

21 River Road Brampton

The backyard. 

The home is currently listed for $3,299,000.

Photos by

Viola Real Estate and Herman for Studio GTA
