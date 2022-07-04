This $800K bungalow is one of the cheapest detached homes in Toronto right now

The average cost of a detached home in Toronto is closing in on $1.95 million, and it's not easy finding a house to call your own in what is now considered the city with the highest living costs in Canada.

It would have sounded farfetched just a decade ago to hear a bungalow in the Dufferin and Eglinton area was selling for almost $800K, but in the current housing market, anything with four walls, a roof, and a 416 area code priced under $1 million can sure feel like a steal.

It may not be the castle that $799,900 would have bought you in earlier decades, but a quaint little bungalow at 70 Branstone Road is among the cheapest detached homes on the market in Toronto right now.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom with a fourth basement bedroom is a throwback to the 1970s with its yellow and orange exterior.

This aesthetic carries into the interior, which features an open-concept living and dining room with hardwood and tile flooring.

The kitchen is like stepping into a time machine, its older-style appliances, wood cabinetry, and grandmotherly tile backsplash all telling a story of the home's past.

In addition to the three main bedrooms, the house's finished basement unit has a separate entrance, spelling out rental potential for any future owners.

But the really outrageous thing this house has to offer is the large rec room, its brick walls, arches, fireplace and tile flooring all combining for a mustard-hued geometric wonderland that nobody in their right mind would design today.

That being said, I freaking love it.

The rec room opens out onto a private backyard. It may be a little rough around the edges, but with a bit of landscaping, this could become a buyer's personal urban oasis.

If you're less about privacy, there is also a spacious front porch, but it will probably also need some TLC from whoever buys the place.

The house appears to be in overall good condition, but the laundry room looks a bit worse for wear with unfinished flooring and a generally creepy vibe.



On the plus side, all the appliances come with the package, from the stove, fridge, and laundry facilities, plus an extra freezer in the basement.