Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
186 192 King Rd. Richmond Hill

This dated bungalow in Richmond Hill is going for $5 million

Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Usually when things are bundled together you get a discount – you know, buy one get one 50 per cent off or whatever.

But in the case of 186 King Rd. and 192 King Rd. in Richmond Hill there's no such luck.

The properties are each individually listed but the realtor is really trying to sell them as a package deal for $5,000,000. So what do you get for a cool $5 million?   

186&192 King Rd. Richmond Hill

The kitchen in the main bungalow.

Well, at 192 King Rd. there is a multi-income property, which is comprised of a four-bedroom bungalow with an attached rental unit.

186&192 King Rd. Richmond Hill

A bedroom. 

The rental unit has one bachelor apartment and a two-bedroom apartment above the detached garage. 

186&192 King Rd. Richmond Hill

The primary bedroom in the bungalow. 

The bungalow, aka the main home, is definitely not worth the original $2,800,000 it was first listed at. In short, it's quite dated.

186&192 King Rd. Richmond Hill

The primary bathroom in the bungalow. 

And while it is livable, it needs some major renovations to bring it into the 21st century. 

186&192 King Rd. Richmond Hill

There are 15 parking spots on the property. 

And if outdoor space matters to you for a future home well there isn't any nice outdoor space. The surrounding property is just a concrete parking lot. 

186&192 King Rd. Richmond Hill

A family room in the basement. 

So, while this property could continue being a home and rental units, it will probably get torn down so something bigger can be built on the land as the adjoining property, 186 King Rd., is zoned as a mixed commercial and residential building. 

186&192 King Rd. Richmond Hill

186 King Rd. is zoned for commercial and residential usage. 

Currently 186 King Rd. is a laundromat. 

186 & 192 King Rd. Richmond Hill

A bathroom. 

But according to the realtor, Rex Cheng, it could also be a nursery, service shop, veterinary clinic, medical office or health centres. The zoning might explain the recent price hike from $2.2 million to $2.8 million.

186&192 King Rd. Richmond Hill

The living and dining room in the bungalow at 192 King Rd. 

But not sure that was warranted even if the listing says the building is "in good shape." 

186&192 King Rd. Richmond Hill

A living room. 

The combined lots offer 125.62 by 148.67 feet of space  – or over half an acre.

186 & 192 King Rd. Richmond Hill

A kitchen in a rental unit. 

And with the location being close to transit and the amenities surrounding Yonge St. it could easily become a condo building, since we are in a housing crisis, and all that jazz. 

186&192 King Rd. Richmond Hill

The living room in the main home. 

But even all that considered, I still don't think these two properties are worth $5 million. 

186 & 192 King Rd. Richmond Hill

A bedroom. 

Especially when you take into consideration they've tried to sell this combo lot before in 2017 for much less and it never sold.

186 & 192 King Rd. Richmond Hill

The back of 192 King Rd. 

Maybe if they'd offered a buy-one get-one free discount they'd have more luck... 

Photos by

Winsold
