The Rose Apothecary building from Schitt's Creek is up for sale for $2.35 million

A landmark building known worldwide from appearances on the smash-hit Canadian television show Schitt's Creek could be yours if you're willing to cough up the asking price of around $2.35 million.

Those familiar with the popular sitcom might know the two-storey brick home and attached storefront in Goodwood, Ontario, as Rose Apocathery or (depending on how far into the series you are) the Schitt's Creek General Store.



Like the show that made the building famous, the combined home/commercial building offers a slice of the kind of quaint small-town life often idealized by us city folk, making nearby towns of Uxbridge and Whitchurch-Stouffville look like comparative metropolises.

This quiet, rural charm extends to the interiors, which feature warm wood finishes throughout, including pine baseboards and trim. Wooden doorframes, panelling, cabinetry, and moulding add to the cottagey vibe.

That natural aesthetic carries into modern spaces, like a gorgeous addition framed by the building's former brick exterior and wood slat panels, naturally lit with skylights, and offering an indoor fireplace.

As for the actual part of the building most are familiar with, the store interior is very much how you remember it from the show, complete with that recognizable recessed entrance and white tin ceiling.

The neatly-faced and carefully curated products seen in the show's Rose Apocathery set are nowhere to be found, as the business actually operates as yarn and arts store Romni Goodwood.

In addition to the storefront, the commercial space includes an upstairs workshop, perfect for artists or other creatives. The space features its own bathroom and can easily be converted into an apartment for future owners.

The property also offers the unique chance to live and work in the same place, so why not throw in play as well, with a spacious backyard planted with lush perennials and trees where the new residents will be able to unwind.

The backyard is also where you'll find a detached single-car garage with a loft space above, as well as a garden shed.



It's not the only property from Schitt's Creek to end up on the market. The nine-bedroom, 16-bathroom home, known as "La Belle Mansion," at 30 Fifeshire Rd. in the York Mills and Bayview area has been on the market a few times now, most recently listed with a staggeringly-high price of nearly $20 million.