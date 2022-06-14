Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
14 Seinecliffe Rd. Markham

This $6 million Markham home looks like an 80s Hollywood movie set

Surrounded by tall pine trees in the prestigious Bayview Glen area is this gorgeous modernist home. 

According to the listing, the four-bedroom, seven-bathroom luxury home was built and designed by the owner to feel like a Muskoka cottage resort. 

And while the exterior may be going for that, the interior of the home looks more like a mansion out of an 80s Hollywood film. 

14 Seinecliffe Rd. Markham

The foyer. 

The granite floors, soaring ceilings and artistic accent walls all combine to create an architecturally modernist home. 

14 Seinecliffe Rd. Markham

A walkway overlooking the great room. 

You'll notice the use of glass, concrete and steel throughout the property, as well as the minimalist design. 

14 Seinecliffe Rd. Markham

A sitting room. 

The juxtaposition between exterior and interior creates the perfect balance for indoor/outdoor living. 

14 Seinecliffe Rd. Markham

The main living room. 

Listed for $5,900,000, the home boasts over 8,000 square-feet of livable space and almost half an acre of land.  

14 Seinecliffe Rd. Markham

The living room features floor-to-ceiling windows and a fireplace. 

The main floor is largely open concept with generous geometric spaces, soaring ceilings, commercial skylights, and an abundance of natural light thanks to the wealth of windows.

14 Seinecliffe Rd. Markham

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

Also thanks to the surrounding nature the listing notes you don't need blinds or curtains as you get privacy from the trees and a four-season view.  

14 Seinecliffe Rd. Markham

The tall ceilings are perfect for oversized art. 

The most striking part of the home is definitely the foyer and the great room with 22-foot-high ceilings. 

14 Seinecliffe Rd. Markham

The entrance. 

And while some may see this home as more of an art gallery than a residence, it is still very much a functional living space. 

14 Seinecliffe Rd. Markham

The kitchen and breakfast nook, which walks out to the backyard pool. 

For example, the sleek kitchen features integrated appliances and a large centre island. 

14 Seinecliffe Rd. Markham

The sprial staircase that connects the three levels of the home. 

Up a granite and steel spiral staircase you'll find the bedrooms. 

14 Seinecliffe Rd. Markham

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom features a five-piece ensuite bathroom and a walk-in closet. 

14 Seinecliffe Rd. Markham

A bedroom that's being used as an office. 

The other bedrooms are equally well-equipped with their own closets and semi-ensuite bathrooms. 

14 Seinecliffe Rd. Markham

The pool. 

As for outdoor space, there's plenty of privacy as well as a large inground pool. 

14 Seinecliffe Rd. Markham

The dining room. 

And while the home is undeniably gorgeous, with luxurious finishes and materials, it is very unique. 

14 Seinecliffe Rd. Markham

The family room. 

It's hard to imagine this home looking as stunning with different furniture or less substantial art.

14 Seinecliffe Rd. Markham

A rec room in the basement. 

This might explain why this architectural beauty has been on and off the market for the better part of two years

14 Seinecliffe Rd. Markham

The exterior of the house. 

But I think it's probably just a matter of time before the right buyer comes along and snaps up this one-of-a-kind home. 

Photos by

Houssmax
