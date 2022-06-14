This $6 million Markham home looks like an 80s Hollywood movie set

Surrounded by tall pine trees in the prestigious Bayview Glen area is this gorgeous modernist home.

According to the listing, the four-bedroom, seven-bathroom luxury home was built and designed by the owner to feel like a Muskoka cottage resort.

And while the exterior may be going for that, the interior of the home looks more like a mansion out of an 80s Hollywood film.

The granite floors, soaring ceilings and artistic accent walls all combine to create an architecturally modernist home.

You'll notice the use of glass, concrete and steel throughout the property, as well as the minimalist design.

The juxtaposition between exterior and interior creates the perfect balance for indoor/outdoor living.

Listed for $5,900,000, the home boasts over 8,000 square-feet of livable space and almost half an acre of land.

The main floor is largely open concept with generous geometric spaces, soaring ceilings, commercial skylights, and an abundance of natural light thanks to the wealth of windows.

Also thanks to the surrounding nature the listing notes you don't need blinds or curtains as you get privacy from the trees and a four-season view.

The most striking part of the home is definitely the foyer and the great room with 22-foot-high ceilings.

And while some may see this home as more of an art gallery than a residence, it is still very much a functional living space.

For example, the sleek kitchen features integrated appliances and a large centre island.

Up a granite and steel spiral staircase you'll find the bedrooms.

The primary bedroom features a five-piece ensuite bathroom and a walk-in closet.

The other bedrooms are equally well-equipped with their own closets and semi-ensuite bathrooms.

As for outdoor space, there's plenty of privacy as well as a large inground pool.

And while the home is undeniably gorgeous, with luxurious finishes and materials, it is very unique.

It's hard to imagine this home looking as stunning with different furniture or less substantial art.

This might explain why this architectural beauty has been on and off the market for the better part of two years.

But I think it's probably just a matter of time before the right buyer comes along and snaps up this one-of-a-kind home.