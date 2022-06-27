A body was found after a fire at this Toronto site that's now on sale for $4 million

If you walk past Bathurst St. and Dupont St. area often you'll probably recognize this gaping hole between two boutiques.

It's been there since about 2009, when the building that was previously a children's storefront and a non-profit resource centre for young families, burned down.

While most of the people managed to escape 1079 Bathurst St. unscathed, a body was found in the rubble a few days later when they were demolishing the building.

News sources speculated that the body belonged to one of the occupants, Marie Speck, who had gone around alerting all the other people in the building of the fire.

"All occupants are safe, due to Marie Speck's actions," police said at the time.

Now, the plot of land, that's remaind empty since 2009, has been listed for $3,900,000.

The 28-by-103 feet of land is being sold to developers or investors, as it's currently zoned for residential as well as commercial builds.

According to the listing, the site has been approved to develop a five-storey commercial residential building that has shops on the ground level and seven residential units above with lockers and parking.

The building permits have yet to be secured, but the listing does say they're "coming soon".

Location wise, this is a premium plot of land – in the heart of the Annex, close to the University of Toronto, Yorkville and transit lines.

The permits are also likely to go through considering Toronto is in desperate need of more housing.

But the unfortunate history of the site might make the sale of this property a bit trickier than usual.

That being said, locals are keen to see construction soon, so hopefully whoever takes over the property doesn't believe in ghosts or bad juju.