Real Estate
Jack Landau
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
22 balliol toronto

Huge rental tower to displace Toronto neighbourhood's main grocery store

Real Estate
Jack Landau
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A 40-storey rental tower with a sleek design would come with the loss of the only grocery store in the Yonge and Davisville area. At least for a little while.

The Sobeys Urban Fresh serving the neighbourhood is subject to a development application for 22 Balliol Street that's been evolving since first proposed in early 2016.

Proposed by developers Collecdev and Shiplake, the tower is planned to rise to a height of 126 metres with a design by architects gh3 that eschews the glass box look prevalent in Toronto.

22 balliol toronto

Its latest design tweaks come in response to a settlement between the developers and city negotiated at the Ontario Land Tribunal.

22 balliol toronto

The resulting submission seeks approval for a 28,872 square-metre building, with over 96 per cent of the floor area proposed as residential space in the form of 414 rental units, planned in a mix of 30 studios, 213 one-bedrooms, 129 two-bedrooms, and 42 three-bedroom units.

22 balliol toronto

The remaining 1,111 square metres of floor area is planned as retail space, and residents can breathe a sigh of relief that plans are in the works to bring a grocery presence back to this location once construction of the new tower wraps up.

Early on in the redevelopment saga, Sobeys announced its intention to move back into the tower base and maintain a grocery presence on site.

In fact, the proposed grocery space would actually be a substantial upgrade for residents, its floor area much more expansive than the current approximately 700 square-metre location.

22 balliol torontoTall towers are clearly the future of the Yonge and Davisville area, with a plan in the works to build a huge condo project next door at 45 Balliol, plus another tall tower recently proposed to the south.

And it's not just the immediate vicinity, as even bigger things are in the works at the Yonge-Davisville intersection, like a pair of towers planned to rise above the southwest corner and the future redevelopment of the TTC headquarters at the southwest corner.

Photos by

gh3

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Kijiji removes ad seeking renter to pay $1K for a literal closet in Mississauga

Toronto considers building homes and retail on top of a busy highway

Huge rental tower to displace Toronto neighbourhood's main grocery store

It now costs more than $2,300 per month to rent the average Toronto apartment

This breathtaking $4 million Toronto penthouse comes with a massive rooftop patio

Here's the ridiculous amount you need to make a year to afford a home in Toronto

This 1880 laneway home in Toronto was once the stables to the fire hall next door

Toronto suburbs boast the most overvalued real estate in all of Canada