More condos coming to one of Toronto's most condo-packed neighbourhoods

The skyline of Midtown Toronto is dotted with cranes as the area's condo-ification rages on and just keeps on packing those units in.

And if you're an area resident tired of all the noisy construction and rising home prices, it's only going to get worse with even bigger, taller projects in the works.

One of the latest in a never-ending string of condo proposals, a new application aims to bring a new tower to the blocks just east of Davisville subway station within the Davisville Village area.

Developer DiamondCorp has proposed a soaring Hariri Pontarini Architects-designed tower to replace the existing pair of low-rise buildings on site, the Girl Guide National Headquarters Building at 50 Merton Street and the adjacent Al Green Gallery at 64 Merton Street.

The former, constructed in 1962, is considered a great local example of mid-century Modernist architecture, though it currently lacks heritage protection.

In their place, the new condo tower would rise 39 storeys to a height of almost 134 metres, much taller than anything that exists on the block today, while also topping the 37-storey tower proposed immediately next door to the west at 30 Merton. If approved, this would easily be the tallest building on Merton Street.

The project would meet the street with a podium overhanging a widened public realm, and containing 2,342 square metres of office space on the ground and second floors. The base would be shared with a residential lobby serving the condo units above.

The driving force behind the proposal, a total of 442 condominium units are planned in a mix of 267 one-bedrooms, 133 two-bedrooms, and 43 three-bedroom units.

Clearly, the unit breakdown favours condo investors who would purchase and rent out one-bedroom units, though there are also a decent number of family-sized condos planned.

Locals will still have the chance to be heard, with the project expected to enter into the community consultation phase in the coming months.