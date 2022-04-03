This old home with a view is on one of Toronto's most coveted streets

You know there's something special about a home when it's been in the same family since it was built.

Originally built in 1958, this custom character house sits perched above Lake Ontario with more than three acres of nature surrounding it.

It feels like the home isn't even in the city!

"The lot fronts on Gates Gully, so it is the perfect lot for nature lovers and has complete privacy," realtor Adam Brind told blogTO.

It's also perfect for a family who knows how to take advantage of the sprawling nature surrounding them.

Brind told blogTO that on one of the flat pieces of land, they had a neighbourhood outdoor rink with raised lights and all the fixin's.

"Four boys were raised [here] and there [were] apparently epic hockey tournaments during their childhood," he said

Listed for $4,400,000, 3 Ledge Road is one of the largest lots in the Scarborough Bluffs with "substantial table land and multiple building locations facing North, East or South."

The property is actually designated as two lots and has some of the most stunning 180 degree views of the lake below, not to mention beautiful gardens that have been featured on Garden Tours.

The current home sits at the highest point on the lot so you always have good views of the lake as well as Bellamy Ravine Creek.

It's a split-level home with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and large principal rooms.

As well, the home boasts a large deck and rooftop patio above the garage, giving you plenty of places to hang out in the summer.

The house is definitely dated and could use some updating, particularly the kitchen.

But the important thing is the home has been well-maintained.

In the listing Brind notes that the home got a new roof in 2021 and new heating and cooling systems in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

So the bones of the home are good and there's definitely potential to either renovate or expand the current 1,120-square-foot home.

But let's be honest, the home isn't the major selling point of 3 Ledge Road.

As Brind states in the listing:"The property is ideal for an end-user looking to build a significant retreat surrounded by stunning lake views and endless nature."

But this retreat doesn't have to give up access to city amenities, since it's five-minutes away from The Beaches.

"There is no need to sacrifice space, fresh air, and a natural environment for a life of convenience and opportunity," said Brind.

"This magnificent property [is] the epitome of 'the best of both worlds - city and nature'."