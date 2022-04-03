Real Estate
3 Ledge Road Toronto

This old home with a view is on one of Toronto's most coveted streets

You know there's something special about a home when it's been in the same family since it was built. 

Originally built in 1958, this custom character house sits perched above Lake Ontario with more than three acres of nature surrounding it.

It feels like the home isn't even in the city!

3 Ledge Road Toronto

The front of the home. 

"The lot fronts on Gates Gully, so it is the perfect lot for nature lovers and has complete privacy," realtor Adam Brind told blogTO.

3 Ledge Road Toronto

An aerial shot of the property. 

It's also perfect for a family who knows how to take advantage of the sprawling nature surrounding them. 

3 Ledge Road Toronto

Some of the surrounding woods. 

Brind told blogTO that on one of the flat pieces of land, they had a neighbourhood outdoor rink with raised lights and all the fixin's.

3 Ledge Road Toronto

The flat bit of land that can be turned into a hockey rink in the winter. 

"Four boys were raised [here] and there [were] apparently epic hockey tournaments during their childhood," he said 

3 Ledge Road Toronto

There is a mixture of both hard and softwood trees on the property creating a natural canopy and shading while still providing significant vista views.

Listed for $4,400,000, 3 Ledge Road is one of the largest lots in the Scarborough Bluffs with "substantial table land and multiple building locations facing North, East or South."3 Ledge Road Toronto

Lake Ontario views. 

The property is actually designated as two lots and has some of the most stunning 180 degree views of the lake below, not to mention beautiful gardens that have been featured on Garden Tours.

3 Ledge Road Toronto

The property is 3.2 acres. 

The current home sits at the highest point on the lot so you always have good views of the lake as well as Bellamy Ravine Creek.

3 Ledge Road Toronto

The primary bedroom has an east view. 

It's a split-level home with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and large principal rooms.

3 Ledge Road Toronto

The rooftop patio over the two-car garage. 

As well, the home boasts a large deck and rooftop patio above the garage, giving you plenty of places to hang out in the summer. 

3 Ledge Road Toronto

The kitchen. 

The house is definitely dated and could use some updating, particularly the kitchen. 

3 Ledge Road Toronto

A fireplace in the living room. 

But the important thing is the home has been well-maintained. 

3 Ledge Road Toronto

The living room has stunning views. 

In the listing Brind notes that the home got a new roof in 2021 and new heating and cooling systems in 2015 and 2017, respectively. 

3 Ledge Road Toronto

The dining room is right off the kitchen. 

So the bones of the home are good and there's definitely potential to either renovate or expand the current 1,120-square-foot home. 

3 Ledge Road Toronto

A view of the back of the house. 

But let's be honest, the home isn't the major selling point of 3 Ledge Road. 

3 Ledge Road Toronto

The family room that has a walk-out to the deck. 

As Brind states in the listing:"The property is ideal for an end-user looking to build a significant retreat surrounded by stunning lake views and endless nature."

3 Ledge Road Toronto

The living room features hardwood floors and an east view. 

But this retreat doesn't have to give up access to city amenities, since it's five-minutes away from The Beaches. 

3 Ledge Road Toronto

This magnificent property ensures direct access to countless hiking trails and viewpoints, as well as the waterfront.

"There is no need to  sacrifice space, fresh air, and a natural environment for a life of convenience and opportunity," said Brind. 

3 Ledge Road Toronto

Watch the sunrise over the lake every day. 

"This magnificent property [is] the epitome of 'the best of both worlds - city and nature'."

Photos by

Birdhouse Media

