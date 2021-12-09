Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
82 Cumberland Drive Mississauga

This is what a $7 million home next to Lake Ontario looks like

If you're over the cottage commute and just want to always be beside a lake this home is ideal. 

Listed for $6,669,850, 82 Cumberland Drive is a four-bedroom, four-bathroom home that backs right onto Lake Ontario and has direct access to Hiawatha Park through the side gate. 

82 Cumberland Drive Mississauga

You could be sitting here having a fire beside your little slice of Lake Ontario. 

But this isn't just any lake front home. "It has riparian rights into the water which allows for full privacy and ownership of 300 feet into the water," realtor Peter Philip Papousek told blogTO.

An aerial shot of the property.

An aerial shot of the property. 

"Half the lot 300 feet is land and the other 300 feet is in the water so you can set up a floating dock in the water and tie off your seadoo, boat, paddle boat or kayak."

82 Cumberland Drive Mississauga

An aerial shot of the Port Credit neighbourhood. 

And the home, unlike its neighbours, is a low profile bungalow.

A stone patio beside the lake.

A stone patio beside the lake. 

But don't be fooled, even though it's mostly all on one level it's still a magnificent home  with over 5,000-square-feet of living space.  

It was fully renovated inside and out by David Small Designs, who is known for his custom homes that seamlessly fit into the surrounding landscape. 

82 Cumberland Drive Mississauga

A view from the stone patio overlooking the pool. 

The design truly makes use of the sweeping view of the lake which can be taken in from inside the house, by the pool or on the stone patio. 

The lower level kitchen.

The lower level kitchen. 

And while the views of the lake are spectacular, the interior of the home is no slouch either. 

A view of the open concept main floor.

A view of the open concept main floor. 

The main floor is open concept, with the kitchen, living and dining areas all flowing together. 

The living room overlooking the lake.

The living room overlooking the lake. 

It's modern and minimalist in aesthetic and everything is angled towards the lake so you get as many views as possible. 

The main floor kitchen.

The main floor kitchen. 

The kitchen has all integrated appliances making it look very clean and simplistic. 

One of the bedrooms on the lower level.

One of the bedrooms on the lower level. 

There are two bedrooms on the main floor and two on the lower level. 

82 Cumberland Drive Mississauga

The primary bedroom also has a walk-out to a private patio. 

The primary bedroom is spacious with a walk-in closet and a luxurious five-piece ensuite. 

The lower level living room.

The lower level living room. 

The lower level of the home also a cozy living room as well as a second kitchen. 

82 Cumberland Drive Mississauga

An outdoor patio with heating lamps so you can enjoy the great outdoors almost all year round. 

"Millions [were] spent on high quality finishes and features like control4 smart home technology that allows you to control your lights, heating/cooling, garage door, door locks, blinds, gate, audio and much more from your phone," said Papousek. 

The office space on the lower level.

The office space on the lower level. 

Not to mention the house has soundproof walls and ceilings so you can have a rave in the basement while the person sleeping upstairs will be none the wiser. 

The primary bedroom ensuite.

The primary bedroom ensuite. 

So as Papousek says in the listing, this home is "as unique as it is impressive."

Photos by

OTBx Air

