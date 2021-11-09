This adorable $700k house in Toronto looks like it belongs on a farm

Anyone looking for that perfect farmhouse but don't want to live on an actual farm? Well this place is perfect for you!

The charming two-bedroom, one-bathroom home looks like a tiny barn and is filled with character.

The distressed wood floors add warmth throughout the home but it's probably the only thing that's old.

According to the listing, 9 Noganosh Road has a roof that "will last 50 years" and it also mentions that the water tank and furnace are only a few years old.

The home also has fully upgraded plumbing and electrical, which is always a nice bonus.

The main floor is cozy and has an open concept living, dining and kitchen.

The kitchen cabinets are probably in need of some upgrades and it definitely needs a dishwasher but the stove and fridge look new.

The bedrooms are upstairs and they're small, especially the second bedroom but that could be a nursery or office.

There's more room in the basement but it's unfinished. However, with a little TLC it could become a rec room.

And the backyard is well sized and has a shed that looks like an even smaller version of the house. It's adorable!

And all this could be yours for $699,000... well probably not that.

But this home was listed earlier this year for $849,000 but didn't sell so you can probably get it for less than that.