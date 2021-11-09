Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
9 Noganosh Road Toronto

This adorable $700k house in Toronto looks like it belongs on a farm

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Anyone looking for that perfect farmhouse but don't want to live on an actual farm? Well this place is perfect for you! 

The charming two-bedroom, one-bathroom home looks like a tiny barn and is filled with character. 9 Noganosh Road Toronto

The dining room. 

The distressed wood floors add warmth throughout the home but it's probably the only thing that's old.

9 Noganosh Road Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

According to the listing, 9 Noganosh Road has a roof that "will last 50 years" and it also mentions that the water tank and furnace are only a few years old. 9 Noganosh Road Toronto

The living room. 

The home also has fully upgraded plumbing and electrical, which is always a nice bonus. 9 Noganosh Road Toronto

A view of the main floor. 

The main floor is cozy and has an open concept living, dining and kitchen.

9 Noganosh Road Toronto

The kitchen which walks-out to the backyard. 

The kitchen cabinets are probably in need of some upgrades and it definitely needs a dishwasher but the stove and fridge look new. 

9 Noganosh Road Toronto

The second bedroom. 

The bedrooms are upstairs and they're small, especially the second bedroom but that could be a nursery or office. 

9 Noganosh Road Toronto

The basement and laundry room. 

There's more room in the basement but it's unfinished. However, with a little TLC it could become a rec room. 

9 Noganosh Road Toronto

The backyard with a deck. 

And the backyard is well sized and has a shed that looks like an even smaller version of the house. It's adorable! 

9 Noganosh Road Toronto

A view of the back of the house. 

And all this could be yours for $699,000... well probably not that.

9 Noganosh Road Toronto

The four-piece bathroom. 

But this home was listed earlier this year for $849,000 but didn't sell so you can probably get it for less than that.  

Photos by

Real Estate Homeward

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Four towers signal the start of a Toronto mall's long-term transformation

Nearly half of Canada's $6.1 trillion home value is concentrated in Ontario

This adorable $700k house in Toronto looks like it belongs on a farm

This tiny $1.8 million house in Toronto is expensive because of its grass

This $8 million mansion in Toronto looks like it's from another era

Historic Toronto church to be moved for a stunning flatiron development

Block of Toronto townhouses to be torn down to make way for huge condo tower

Condos to replace businesses at one of Toronto's most culturally-important corners