This is what a $5 million loft inside a former warehouse looks like in Toronto

Just past the corner of Queen and Sherbourne into a narrow street nearby you will come across an unobtrusive five-unit building known as Stonecutters Lofts.

They were converted from a century old warehouse, with its location on Stonecutters Lane acting as its namesake.

But, fun fact, the name for the lane traces even further back, eponymous of the old Stonecutter’s Arms Pub on Richmond Street East.

The units in Stonecutters Lofts are among the most exclusive and desirable lofts in the city – partially because there's so few of them but also because the building is deceivingly quaint yet exceptionally designed.

The last time this property was for sale it fetched a swoon-worthy $2.85 million.

And that was back in 2012.

Unit 200 actually was personally designed for the original owner of the building and is outfitted with the best of the best.

In 2011 the building actually won an Ontario Association of Architects design award.

Now the unit is listed for $4,700,000.

The loft features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, over 4,000-square-feet of living space and an abundance of character including exposed brick and exposed wood beam ceilings.

On the main floor there's 11 work areas, including a board room and a corner office with a private outdoor patio.

There's also a large reception area making this unit ideal for a work and live type balance and will likely appeal to creative types who thrive in an unconventional office.

But one of the best parts of this unit is the rooftop patio with more than 500-square-feet of space and the two storey glazed pavilion which allows for natural light to flood the space.

"[This unit], like its experimental predecessor, was conceived to demonstrate principles of adaptability and bioclimatic design that enhance long term livability and sustainability,"said the team behind the building, Baird Sampson Neuert Architects.

"Its unique contribution is in showing how the tops of the existing stock of warehouse buildings in cities like Toronto can be re-inhabited with levels of outdoor amenity, privacy and security that is comparable to traditional, on the ground single family housing."

But as impressive as this place is, it's having some trouble selling. This unit has been on the market since January 2021 and has yet to sell. But then again this isn't a conventional home so the buyer will likely be harder to find.