This historic Ontario church looks amazing inside and is listed for $250K

Finding a renovated church to call home is getting easier these days with several popping up on the market recently.

There was a tiny church near Bancroft, a church in western Ontario, beautifully renovated churches, and some that are in Toronto.

If you are willing to move a bit farther out of Toronto, a historic church at 2278 South Lavant Road in Poland, a rural community in the Lanark Highlands, west of Ottawa, is listed for just under $250,000.

This two-storey church was built in 1912 and was previously the Poland United Church, according to the listing from Exit Realty Vision.

The first church on the property, built in 1876, was burned in a fire, according to a Lavant historic tour. The new 1912 church, originally Presbyterian, became a United Church in 1925 and closed in 1968. It was transferred to the municipality in 1975 and became a private home.

The outside is rustic and simple with plenty of space for parking or starting a garden. The inside has been completely renovated into a two-bedroom home.

The lower level is open-concept, with a kitchen complete with appliances.

There is a wood-burning stove in the living room but the home also has baseboard heating. Blown insulation was added in 2012 along with the main floor addition.

Two steps lead to a bedroom.

The main bedroom, also on the lower level, features wood paneling.

The bathroom is small but functional.

On the upper level, a large open room features 18-foot tongue and groove ceilings, the original stained glass windows and hardwood floors.

This space could be a games room or perhaps a studio.

This place is close to hiking trails and snowmobiling so it could be a great spot for those looking for something different away from the city.