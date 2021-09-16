This converted church in Ontario is listed for less than an average Toronto condo

Toronto residents looking to escape the city for a rural life might want to check out this unique home for sale in western Ontario.

A converted church at 44418 Brandon Road in Ethel, Ontario, a tiny hamlet north of Stratford, is listed for just under $600,000, less than the price of an average condo in Toronto.

The former Ethel United Church was built in 1877 then moved and "reimagined" in 1917, according to the listing from Brian Chalmers of Keller Williams Lifestyles Realty.

The church retains many of its original features including 18-foot ceilings and gothic windows.

But there have also been upgrades to make the space a functional country home.

The open space is retained on the ground floor with a great room, multiple seating areas and a wet-bar.

The place comes with five bedrooms — one bedroom just above the main floor and four more in the basement.

The primary bedroom is accessible through the tower staircase.

There are two bathrooms — one is equipped with a pedestal soaker tub under a gothic window.

A massive kitchen in the basement would be perfect for hosting large gatherings post-pandemic. The home has a laundry room and utility room.

Outside, the home is an oasis for gardeners with a greenhouse and several plots for growing vegetables.

This home could be a retreat or a possible small event space. So if you are looking for a move out of the city, this could be the place.