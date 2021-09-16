Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 6 hours ago
44418 brandon road ethel

This converted church in Ontario is listed for less than an average Toronto condo

Toronto residents looking to escape the city for a rural life might want to check out this unique home for sale in western Ontario.

A converted church at 44418 Brandon Road in Ethel, Ontario, a tiny hamlet north of Stratford, is listed for just under $600,000, less than the price of an average condo in Toronto.

44418 brandon road ethel

The home was previously the Ethel United Church.

The former Ethel United Church was built in 1877 then moved and "reimagined" in 1917, according to the listing from Brian Chalmers of Keller Williams Lifestyles Realty.

44418 brandon road ethel

The main floor boasts 18-foot high ceilings.

The church retains many of its original features including 18-foot ceilings and gothic windows.

44418 brandon road ethel

There are multiple seating areas.

But there have also been upgrades to make the space a functional country home.

44418 brandon road ethel

The main floor could be a spot for small events.

The open space is retained on the ground floor with a great room, multiple seating areas and a wet-bar.

44418 brandon road ethel

The primary bedroom is accessible through the tower staircase.

The place comes with five bedrooms — one bedroom just above the main floor and four more in the basement.

44418 brandon road ethel

There are four bedrooms in the basement.

The primary bedroom is accessible through the tower staircase.

44418 brandon road ethel

The main floor bathroom has a soaker tub.

There are two bathrooms — one is equipped with a pedestal soaker tub under a gothic window.

44418 brandon road ethel

The kitchen has tons of room for cooking for potential events.

A massive kitchen in the basement would be perfect for hosting large gatherings post-pandemic. The home has a laundry room and utility room.

44418 brandon road ethel

When you do have guests, there are plenty of places to relax.

Outside, the home is an oasis for gardeners with a greenhouse and several plots for growing vegetables.

44418 brandon road ethel

If you are a gardener, the backyard has many plots and a greenhouse.

This home could be a retreat or a possible small event space. So if you are looking for a move out of the city, this could be the place.

