Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 8 hours ago
921 Adelaide St. W Toronto

This is what a $500k basement apartment looks like in Toronto

Just over 10 years ago this basement apartment at 921 Adelaide St. West sold for $300,000, which for 2010 seems overpriced.

Now it's listed $499,900 and maybe for some it's hard to understand why. If you look at side-by-side pictures of the 2010 apartment and the 2021 apartment literally nothing has changed! Even the paint colour is the same!

921 Adelaide St. W Toronto

The living room has a fireplace. 

Which begs the question is this place really worth $200,000 more?

921 Adelaide St. W Toronto

The kitchen. 

Sure, real estate appreciates but this is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom basement apartment that hasn't had any upgrades in over a decade. If this was a car it would be scrap at this point. 

921 Adelaide St. W Toronto

The living room walks-out to the patio. 

Now that's not to say a basement apartment can't be worth $500,000 – there are definitely nice ones out there – but some might feel this one is a bit dark, dated and on the small side. 

921 Adelaide St. W Toronto

The living room and kitchen are open plan. 

In fact, it's only about 600-square feet. 

921 Adelaide St. W Toronto

The bathroom. 

It does have a patio but it's more like a concrete hole in the ground and the current tenant has built a weird makeshift tarp shelter so I'm not sure if the space even could be nice. 

921 Adelaide St. W Toronto

The parking space. 

The unit also comes with an extra wide parking spot that the listing says could fit two cars and a storage locker. 

921 Adelaide St. W Toronto

A small nook in the hallway. 

The maintenance fees are $612.28 monthly but the building doesn't appear to have any significant amenities to speak of. 

921 Adelaide St. W Toronto

The bedroom. 

Really the only thing going for it is location. It's steps from Trinity Bellwoods and all that West Queen West has to offer.

So I guess what they say is true, it really is all about location, location, location. 

Photos by

The Storey Team Real Estate

