This historic mill in Ontario that's also a home is on sale for $3.5 million

The story of this property dates all the way back to 1855, when T.P. White started building a bunch of mills in the area. One of them was a large brick woollen mill that cost of $30,000 in 1867.

But in 1874 a bunch of fires destroyed many of White's original mills.

Luckily, the brick walls of the wollen remainded standing and the machinery of the flour mill was moved inside.

In 1932, T.L. Wilson bought the mill and he, along with his four sons, took over the family business in 1959 and expanded it to include grain drying, fertilizer, and bulk feed handling equipment.

In 1961, the mill went up in flames again and the Wilson family was forced to rebuild.

"The new electricity-powered mill had its official opening on March 23, 1962 and sold animal health products, pesticides and livestock, poultry and pet food," writes a historic Whitevale community blogger.

Now the building has been used in commercial shoots and as sets for movies such as Paradise Falls and Evil Knievel.

It's undergone a lot of renovations since and it's now an office building, a quilt shop and two residences.

The residence part brings in $140K of income, not including the main floor apartment.

Some of the units are gorgeous with 30-foot ceilings, lots of natural light and tons of hard loft character.

The property also has more than an acre of land and a five-car garage, which has a separate furnace, a commercial hoist, an air compressor, air lines, and a 400 amp service for welding.

It's also been approved to turn into a winery, restaurant, bed and breakfast, bakery, spa, dispensary or really whatever you want.

Although, at one point the place was expected to function as a bed and breakfast and a burn victim recovery centre. (I'm not sure if that's ironic or not).

However, any plans are on hold as now it's on the market for $3,499,000.

Either way I can't wait to find out what this decidedly unique building will turn into.