Toronto home is rentable again after landlord evicts tenants who owed $55K in unpaid rent

Last year this Toronto house was the subject of some MAJOR drama. According to the landlord and real estate agent, Varun Sriskanda, the tenants owed him more than $55,000 in rent.

We wrote about it back then when the issue was being brought before the Ontario's Landlord and Tenant Board. But now the drama is officially over!

Sriskanda told blogTO that they have successfully evicted the tenants and the $5 million Bridle Path home is now ready to be rented out again.

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home is listed for $12,000 a month – which is more than most people make in a month.

But when you live in Drake's neighbourhood it's gonna cost some serious cash.

The home is a typical luxury home with an open concept main floor, a high-end kitchen and things like a home gym with a sauna.

The bedrooms are spacious and each have their own ensuite. In the basement there's also a nanny suite.

Hopefully the next tenants pay their rent on time.