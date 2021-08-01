This is what a $1 million house looks like in 10 small Ontario towns

Finding a nice home in Toronto at a reasonable price is nearly impossible but if you're willing to move out of town, real estate in small town Ontario packs a lot of bang for your buck.

In Toronto, you might pay $1 million for a tiny home or burnt-out home but not so in small-town Ontario.

Ontario small towns also have a lot of charm, which is why some Toronto residents are choosing to leave, in droves. The exodus is even driving up prices in some places. But there are still tons of homes out there.

Here are 10 homes, all around $1 million, in small Ontario towns.

East of Oshawa along the shores of Lake Ontario are a string of small towns. Carrying Place is not far from Prince Edward County but the home prices are a bit lower. The realtor describes the area as a quiet, friendly neighbourhood. This three-bedroom home comes with its own beach front — a pretty good deal for just over $1 million.

This five-bedroom home in Cobourg, "Ontario's Feel Good Town" comes with more than two acres of land and it's a short drive away from a beautiful sandy beach. There are three walkouts to a huge deck. Upstairs, the primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and a bathtub with jacuzzi. It's listed for just under a million at $999,900.

Located in Beachville in western Ontario, this four-bedroom home is in a rural setting but close to the 401, Ingersoll and Woodstock. It comes with original pine floors and an intricate wood staircase. The backyard has space for campfires under the stars, and a large garden. Oddly enough there doesn't appear to be any substantial beach in Beachville.

This home might not look like much on its own but for only $999,900 it comes with five cottages in addition to the main home. It's also a waterfront property currently operating as Mountain View Camp. The docks, a shower house, shed and workshop are included.

This four-bedroom home in Innisfil is close to Barrie and Hwy. 400. According to the listing has modern updates but still has the original farmhouse charm. It also comes with 1.5 acres of land.

Named the prettiest town in Canada by Queen Elizabeth II, Goderich is on Lake Huron, and this home sits on a 1.6 acre property overlooking the lake. This three-bedroom bungalow has an open-concept kitchen and dining area with patios facing Lake Huron.

This five-bedroom 1920s era brick home is on a quiet street but not far from historic downtown Perth. The home has been restored and updated. The professionally crafted landscape shines in this home with an original pond and sundial with stone walkways, perennial gardens, soothing waterfall.

Described as a soothing oasis this three-bedroom home in Georgina, north of Toronto, is set on a pretty pond. It comes with about 10 acres and a deck to view the pond. There are also perennial strawberry and raspberry plants in the garden.

Enjoy the beauty of a river and the charm of a century home in this three-bedroom home. The listing promises a return to a simpler way of life in a small town. The living, breakfast and sunroom are light-filled, with vaulted ceilings overlooking the Gananoque River.

Small towns sometimes have heritage properties for sale and this home in the heritage designated William Magee House, a prominent foundryman. Built in the 1840s, it was carefully restored to house the Millisle Bed and Breakfast, now closed.