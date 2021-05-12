Toronto is getting a breathtaking new wood building next to a ravine

A lot of people like to mock Toronto for becoming a bit of a concrete jungle, so seeing a wood-based building rising up is certainly a nice change of pace.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) just announced a new office on the edge of Black Creek ravine that will feature exterior cedar wood cladding meant to honour the heritage buildings in nearby Black Creek Pioneer Village.

Located at 5 Shoreham Drive and adjacent to York University campus, the wood-first building will measure 4-storeys and 8,100 square metres and cost about $65 million to build.

Of course, this isn't the first wood building in Toronto. George Brown College unveiled one just a few years ago as did U of T. There have also been a number of office and residential buildings made out of wood.

TRCA's new office will be loaded with sustainable design features including a green roof, rainwater harvesting system and solar chimneys which will generate five per cent of the building's electricity.

The city already has a fair amount of green buildings, so adding another to the list is a good sign that Toronto is making some progress with sustainable design and fighting against climate change.