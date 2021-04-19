This tiny home in Toronto is for sale for under $600K

Finding a home at a reasonable price in Toronto is no easy feat.

In February, the average cost to buy any type of home in Toronto was $996,000, with the average price of a detached home in the city climbing to a staggering $1.5 million.

So, whenever a home is listed for under or around $1 million, people take notice — even if it is an old mop factory, half-burnt or totally run-down.

A home listed for sale this week at 19 East Drive is priced at just under $600,000, and although it will likely sell for much more, it is not bad looking inside.

It is a two-bedroom, and as the listing agent, Martin Eckert of Re/Max Professionals Inc., notes that it could be a home for first-time buyers or renovators.

The rooms look to be in need of refreshing. It is also tiny, dwarfed by neighbouring homes.

The living room has nice-looking floors but the flowery wallpaper might not be to everyone's taste.

The upstairs kitchen has a checkered pattern, which has a retro feel to it.

The bedrooms are painted in bright colours but look to be in good shape.

The upstairs bathroom is small and looks cramped.

Downstairs, the kitchen has a 1970s vibe to it with a mustard yellow oven.

The basement is finished with a separate entrance so there is potential, if allowed, for rental income or to split this home with friends.

East Drive is in the Rockcliffe-Smythe area of the city, north of the Junction. It is near the Humber River and parks.

As people consider tiny homes in a volatile housing market, this place could be a good alternative. It comes with a nice backyard, which getting harder to find in a city full of condos.