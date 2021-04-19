Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 26 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
19 east drive toronto

This tiny home in Toronto is for sale for under $600K

Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 26 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Finding a home at a reasonable price in Toronto is no easy feat.

In February, the average cost to buy any type of home in Toronto was $996,000, with the average price of a detached home in the city climbing to a staggering $1.5 million.

So, whenever a home is listed for under or around $1 million, people take notice — even if it is an old mop factory, half-burnt or totally run-down.

19 east drive toronto

This small bungalow at 19 East Drive was recently listed for sale.

A home listed for sale this week at 19 East Drive is priced at just under $600,000, and although it will likely sell for much more, it is not bad looking inside.

19 east drive toronto

The living room floor looks to be in good condition.

It is a two-bedroom, and as the listing agent, Martin Eckert of Re/Max Professionals Inc., notes that it could be a home for first-time buyers or renovators.

19 east drive toronto

The bedrooms may need repainting if you don't like bright colours.

The rooms look to be in need of refreshing. It is also tiny, dwarfed by neighbouring homes.

The living room has nice-looking floors but the flowery wallpaper might not be to everyone's taste.

19 east drive toronto

The upstairs kitchen has a retro feel to it.

The upstairs kitchen has a checkered pattern, which has a retro feel to it.

The bedrooms are painted in bright colours but look to be in good shape.

19 east drive toronto

This bathroom is tiny, if you have long legs, it will be a tight fit.

The upstairs bathroom is small and looks cramped.

19 east drive toronto

The second bathroom has a bit more breathing room in it.

Downstairs, the kitchen has a 1970s vibe to it with a mustard yellow oven.

19 east drive toronto

The downstairs kitchen has a 1970s or 80s vibe to it.

The basement is finished with a separate entrance so there is potential, if allowed, for rental income or to split this home with friends.

19 east drive toronto

On the upside, this home has a separate entrance.

East Drive is in the Rockcliffe-Smythe area of the city, north of the Junction. It is near the Humber River and parks.

19 east drive toronto

There is space for a large garden in the back.

As people consider tiny homes in a volatile housing market, this place could be a good alternative. It comes with a nice backyard, which getting harder to find in a city full of condos.

Photos by

via Re/Max Professionals

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This tiny home in Toronto is for sale for under $600K

Breathtaking new condo and office tower proposed for the Toronto Islands

City of Toronto to decide whether Kensington Market residences stay affordable

Tenants fighting renoviction in Toronto protest outside landlord's home

Toronto's condo market rebounds as new highrise units outsell new houses

Toronto rent prices just dropped again for the 15th month in a row

Hundreds take to the streets to defend tenants from Toronto landlord

This $3 million house for sale in Toronto looks like something out of a fairytale