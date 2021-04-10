This $600K house in Barrie is like a time warp to the 1970s

A home for sale in Barrie might make you think you have just taken a time machine back to the 1950s.

It may not be an ultra-modern home, a castle in Hamilton, a restored school house or church, but this property has unique features at a much lower price.

The two-storey home at 128 Letitia Street in Barrie is listed for just under $600,000.

According to the listing, from Matthew Philip Kindou of Sutton Group Incentive Realty, the home has had only one owner and by the looks of it, that owner had a certain taste that could be called dated but it could also be considered nostalgic.

While the listing calls for investors and renovators, it would be a shame to lose this look into the past.

Stepping inside, the carpet and staircase at the entrance give a hint of how the home has nearly been untouched by time.

But the dining room and living room in the front of the home look like they have seen some upgrades, at least with wall colours.

The kitchen has a green dishwasher and wood cabinets that seem to come from the 1970s or 80s.

The brick wall with fireplace and wood panelling in the living room are paired with a vibrant carpet.

The home comes with four bedrooms. One of the larger rooms has a very busy wallpaper design.

The bathrooms, of which there are three in total, also come with dated cabinets. One has a pink theme, while another is decked out in powder blue.

Downstairs is where the home gets really interesting.

Here you will find a family room complete with wood paneling, rust-coloured wallpaper and pink carpeting. The television doesn't come with the place but it fits in well with this room.

The best feature is the wet bar with vintage chairs and a mirror shelving unit.

The home has a huge backyard, which you would never get in Toronto for this price.

While it may look dated to some, the home looks to be in excellent shape. The carpets and furnishings barely look worn.

If you are looking for something vintage, and don't mind a commute from Barrie, this could be a fun choice.