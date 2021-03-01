This Toronto building is offering to pay for your move if you rent a unit

Toronto condos and apartments are offering more perks than ever in order to lure in new tenants, and one building is even offering to pay for your move.

As buildings in the city struggle to fill their vacant listings, landlords and property managers are enticing potential renters with move-in incentives like free internet, month-long free rent, and gift cards.

The Selby—the 50-storey luxury rental tower sitting atop restaurant Maison Selby in the heritage Gooderham Mansion—is upping the ante by offering to cover tenants' moving expenses, too.

According to listings from the property at 592 Sherbourne St., it has a few one-bedrooms and two-bedrooms available, ranging from $2,080 to $3,345. There's also a three-bedroom for $3,565.

If you decide to sign a 12-month lease, property managers Tricon Residential will give you the first month for free.

They'll also reimburse you for your moving expenses — all you need to do is provide a receipt.

According to a representative of the building, you'll be recommended to work with a specific moving company: The Last Box Moving.

The number of move-in perks have seen a spike since the beginning of COVID-19, says listings website Rentals.ca, and we should expect incentives to be a common offering until demand for condo units catch up to supply.