This is what the Toronto skyline could look like in 2030

With new development proposals constantly popping up in Toronto, the city's skyline is quite literally always changing, and one real estate agency took a stab at creating a 3D walk-through of what it could potentially look like in roughly a decade.

Founder of real estate agency Precondo, Jordan Scrinko, recently published a video in which he describes some of the major developments set to reshape the city's skyline by 2030, including developments that are approved and under construction (shown in blue) and those that are simply a proposal at this point (shown in purple).

"In my experience these development proposals and plans kind of morph and change over time," he says in the video, "but this should give you a baseline idea of the developments that are coming to Toronto that are most impactful to the skyline over the next little bit."

The skyline rendering is based on the most recent architectural plans and development proposals available to the public, notes Scrinko in the clip.

He then proceeds to takes viewers across the city, from west to east, pointing out some of the tallest and most impressive towers set to be built in the next several years.

The first development he points out is Canada House by Concord, which is currently under construction at Spadina Ave. and Bremner Blvd. and is set to have two towers with 1,364 residential units. At night, he says, the towers are supposed to light up like a maple leaf.

He then moves on to Union Park, which is currently just a proposal by Oxford Properties for a $3.5 billion mixed-use development at Front St. and Blue Jays Way, behind Rogers Centre, which could also include a park atop the Union Rail corridor.

The next development Scrinko mentions is the Mirvish + Gehry skyscraper project on King Street.

"In my entire career as a pre-construction agent, I don't think I've seen any development as anticipated as this one," he says of the project before explaining that it's being designed by world-renowned architect Frank Gehry and is set to stand on King across from Roy Thompson Hall.

The project is expected to feature two towers, standing at 82 and 72 stories, respectively, with 2,087 residential units and a 60,000 sq. ft. public art gallery on the main level.

Scrinko also highlights the office development called Union Centre, slated for Lower Simcoe and Station Street, just west of Union Station.

"This is one of the most inspired office developments I've seen in Toronto in a long time," he says, mentioning that its proposal includes far more outdoor green space than a typical office development.

Scrinko then mentions the rental building proposed for 200 Queens Quay and The Hub project at Bay and Harbour before moving on to what is "probably [his] favourite condo development in Toronto right now."

1 Yonge by Pinnacle, slated for Yonge and Queens Quay, is expected to have three towers standing at 65, 80 and 95 stories, respectively.

"This is another project that's been anticipated for many, many years in Toronto," he says of the development. "One Yonge is currently the tallest approved and under construction building in Toronto, in Canada. We'll see how long that lasts because development lately seems like a race to see who can be the tallest, but for now that's the case."

But another project mentioned by Scrinko could give 1 Yonge a run for its money, as the Mizrahi development at Yonge and Bloor was originally proposed to have 85 stories but is now asking for 94.

If approved, it would stand just over 1,100 ft., making it the tallest tower planned in Canada. And, as a point of reference, Scrinko explains that the CN Tower restaurant is 1,151 ft. above grade.

So while it's not yet crystal clear what the city's skyline will look like in 2030, one thing is for certain: it will feature a host of shiny, new impressively tall towers in true Toronto fashion.