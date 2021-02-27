This is what a $2 million townhouse with five bathrooms looks like in Toronto

Toronto homes come in all shapes and sizes — from little tiny micro ones, long and narrow units, and multimillion-dollar penthouses, but a new townhouse on the market this month comes with a whopping five bathrooms.

The unit at 217 Roslin Avenue, unit Th6, in Toronto is described as a freehold condo but looks more like a large townhouse.

The property, priced at $2.1 million, is located on a cul-de-sac with a ravine in the back. While it doesn't have the spectacular views of penthouse condos, it does have a decent looking backyard space.

The home is in the Bedford Park area near Yonge and Lawrence, surrounded by wealthy neighbourhoods such as St. Andrews and Hoggs Hollow.

The living room has a fireplace and a nice view of the treed backyard.

It is a three-story home with a modern, renovated kitchen. There is a pull out freezer.

Perhaps the interesting and unique feature of this condo is the dumbwaiter, allowing for the swift transport of food and drinks between floors.

The five bathrooms range from small powder-room to more luxurious, but not spectacular with large tubs.

According to the listing, there is hardwood flooring, designer features and luxury craftsmanship.

The home has been newly painted throughout.

The price seems steep but compared to other multimillion dollar homes in the area, this could be a steal.