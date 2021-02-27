Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 47 minutes ago
217 roslin avenue toronto

This is what a $2 million townhouse with five bathrooms looks like in Toronto

Toronto homes come in all shapes and sizes — from little tiny micro ones, long and narrow units, and multimillion-dollar penthouses, but a new townhouse on the market this month comes with a whopping five bathrooms.

The unit at 217 Roslin Avenue, unit Th6, in Toronto is described as a freehold condo but looks more like a large townhouse.

217 Roslin Avenue Toronto

There is a forested ravine in the back.

The property, priced at $2.1 million, is located on a cul-de-sac with a ravine in the back. While it doesn't have the spectacular views of penthouse condos, it does have a decent looking backyard space.

217 Roslin Avenue Toronto

The condo has three storeys.

The home is in the Bedford Park area near Yonge and Lawrence, surrounded by wealthy neighbourhoods such as St. Andrews and Hoggs Hollow.

217 Roslin Avenue Toronto

The living room has lots of natural light and a fireplace.

The living room has a fireplace and a nice view of the treed backyard.

217 Roslin Avenue Toronto

The kitchen is modern.

It is a three-story home with a modern, renovated kitchen. There is a pull out freezer.

217 Roslin Avenue Toronto

A dumbwaiter allows you to move dishes between floors quickly.

Perhaps the interesting and unique feature of this condo is the dumbwaiter, allowing for the swift transport of food and drinks between floors.

217 Roslin Avenue Toronto

One of the largest bathrooms has a tub with a view.

The five bathrooms range from small powder-room to more luxurious, but not spectacular with large tubs.

217 Roslin Avenue Toronto

Other bathrooms look fairly average.

According to the listing, there is hardwood flooring, designer features and luxury craftsmanship.

217 Roslin Avenue Toronto

The bedrooms are nice with plenty of light.

The home has been newly painted throughout.

217 Roslin Avenue Toronto

The dining area is large with an interesting lighting fixture.

The price seems steep but compared to other multimillion dollar homes in the area, this could be a steal.

217 Roslin Avenue Toronto

