This narrow penthouse condo in Toronto is selling for under $400K

The average price of a condo unit in Toronto these days is around $500,000 to $625,000, but you can get a skinny penthouse off West Queen West for way less right now.

A seventh-floor unit at Curve Condos at 170 Sudbury St. has just gone up for sale for $389,000 by Dream Maker Realty Inc.

This one-bedroom is no more than 499 square feet, making it just slightly more spacious than a micro condo.

According to the Zoocasa listing, it's a great opportunity for first-time home buyers to "get into the market."

What the penthouse lacks in size, it makes up for with all the accouterments of any stylish condo in Toronto: concrete ceilings, exposed ductwork, and laminated flooring.

The kitchen includes stainless appliances, a ceramic backsplash and a moveable kitchen island with extra storage.

There are floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the unit. The balcony is a plus, though the view—the cluster of other condos sitting on Abell Street—might make you feel like a box in a box.

If you, like most other people in the city, don't have the funds to buy right now, the two-bedroom unit next door is up for rent for $2,200 a month.