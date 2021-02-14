Real Estate
This narrow penthouse condo in Toronto is selling for under $400K

The average price of a condo unit in Toronto these days is around $500,000 to $625,000, but you can get a skinny penthouse off West Queen West for way less right now.

A seventh-floor unit at Curve Condos at 170 Sudbury St. has just gone up for sale for $389,000 by Dream Maker Realty Inc.

170 sudbury street toronto

A penthouse suite at 170 Sudbury St. is currently selling for under $400K. Photo via Zoocasa.

This one-bedroom is no more than 499 square feet, making it just slightly more spacious than a micro condo.

According to the Zoocasa listing, it's a great opportunity for first-time home buyers to "get into the market." 

170 sudbury street toronto

The one-bedroom is no more than 499 square feet, according to the listing. Photo via Zoocasa.

What the penthouse lacks in size, it makes up for with all the accouterments of any stylish condo in Toronto: concrete ceilings, exposed ductwork, and laminated flooring. 

170 sudbury street toronto

The unit features concrete ceilings and exposed ductwork. Photo via Zoocasa.

The kitchen includes stainless appliances, a ceramic backsplash and a moveable kitchen island with extra storage. 

170 sudbury street toronto

The condo sits near a cluster of other condo buildings on Abell Street. Photo via Zoocasa.

There are floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the unit. The balcony is a plus, though the view—the cluster of other condos sitting on Abell Street—might make you feel like a box in a box.

170 sudbury street toronto

There are other units in 170 Sudbury up for rent, in case you can't afford to buy. Photo via Zoocasa.

If you, like most other people in the city, don't have the funds to buy right now, the two-bedroom unit next door is up for rent for $2,200 a month. 

Lead photo by

Zoocasa

