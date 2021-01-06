Real Estate
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
214 church toronto

This is what the 53-storey condo replacing a Toronto gas station will look like

Real Estate
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

One of the few gas stations in Toronto's downtown core is slated to be replaced by a 53-storey condo, and new renderings show what it will look like.

The northeast corner of Church and Dundas Streets, which is currently home to an Esso, a Tim Hortons, and a Circle K variety store, was purchased by Graywood Developments this fall for a whopping 73 million.

214 church st toronto

The Esso at 214 Church St. is slated to become a 53-storey condo. Photo via Google Maps Street View.

Graywood's application for a mixed-use, high-rise tower designed by Turner Fleischer Architects is now underway. 

Sitting just steps away from the Ryerson University campus and 300 metres from the Dundas subway station, the new building would encompass an eight-storey podium with a mix of retail stores on the first floor. 

214 church st toronto

The new development will see 521 new residential units. Photo by Turner Fleischer Architects via City of Toronto application.

The upper floors would house 521 units, predominantly one- and two-bedrooms. 

This new tower at 214 Church St. will sit directly across from another condo, the 52-storey Social condo, which is currently under construction at 215 Church St.

214 church st toronto

The Esso redevelopment will rise up directly across another 52-storey condo. Photo by Turner Fleischer Architects via City of Toronto application.

No date for demolition has been announced, pending the approval of Graywood's proposal. 

Lead photo by

Turner Flesic

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This is what the huge development that took over Honest Ed's looks like right now

This is what the 53-storey condo replacing a Toronto gas station will look like

Ontario just released a guide to how to buy and own a condo

Toronto home prices reach new record high after gangbuster year for sales

One of Toronto's tallest condos wants to add another nine storeys on top

Here are the Toronto neighbourhoods with the most Airbnbs right now

People are divided over this Toronto house that has its number painted on the front

This unusual-looking Toronto home is back on the market for $700K less