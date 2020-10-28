This is what's replacing the old slaughterhouse in downtown Toronto

The former site of Toronto's malodorous slaughterhouse may soon become the site of five new towers.

A master-planned community is being proposed for 2 Tecumseth Street and 125-133 Niagara Street: formerly home to Quality Meat Packers and Toronto Abattoirs.

Six years since the slaughterhouse's closure, developer TAS has launched a website for the Niagara neighbourhood's new five-acre community.

The project will preserve portions of the former abattoir and the historic smokestack and scale.

It will also incorporate another formerly fetid Toronto landmark: the 95-year-old garbage incinerator next-door, a.k.a. the Wellington Destructor, which has been out of use since the 1960s.

TAS is proposing something called Destructor Park: a "dynamic hub prioritizing creation, education and innovation" which may see the old incinerator turned into a market and event spaces.

That may not come to fruition as the city is still sorting through other proposals.

Three out of the five new mixed-use buildings of the planned community will be for commercial use, with one seven-storey mid-rise and two two-storey buildings.

Two residential towers will stretch 22 storeys high and 30 storeys high, respectively, with retail space at the podium level. Around 900 residential units will be available, with a mix of condos, rentals and affordable housing.

There will be nearly 1.5 acres of new public spaces, including areas dubbed the Niagara Garden, the Sunken Garden, and Hidden Forest. There will also be a new four-metre-wide bike path running along the site's southern edge.

There might even be an integrated urban agriculture program onsite, meaning food may one day be grown somewhere in the neighbourhood.