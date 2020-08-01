Real Estate
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
evictions toronto

Toronto landlords can now evict tenants again

With all the layoffs and economic turmoil that the health crisis has brought, rental evictions have been a hot topic over recent weeks, especially as Ontario moved to enact Bill 184, a piece of legislation that will allow eviction orders to proceed without due hearing by the province's Landlord Tenant Board (LTB).

Many are particularly worried now that the LTB will begin working through its backlog of pending eviction orders after four and a half months, starting Saturday.

Premier Doug Ford put a moratorium on residential evictions provincewide back in March because many people found themselves suddenly out of work amid pandemic lockdown, and in June he did the same for small businesses struggling to make rent.

But, with much of the province now in Stage 3 of reopening, that ban has since expired, though advocates have been calling for an extension, especially with the many examples of completely dickish behaviour by Toronto landlords lately despite the health crisis.

In a recent survey by the Federation of Metro Tenants' Associations, more than one fifth of renters in the city had said they were still threatened with eviction despite the extenuating circumstances.

People have also been continuing to protest Bill 184, storming Toronto Mayor John Tory's home and press conferences to demand that a stay on evictions remain for now.

Meanwhile, experts are noting an ever-growing wealth gap between property owners and renters in Canada, especially in cities like Toronto, where the housing market is notoriously hot (even amid a global pandemic) and rentals have been historically overpriced and only going up.

Lead photo by

Jeremy Gilbert

