Condo of the week: 19 Lower Village Gate

Located in the elite neighbourhood of Forest Hill is this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo with lots of potential.

The home is a whopping 1,600 square-feet with plenty of natural light, views of the treetops and unique details like the intricate crown moulding.

That might be why the listing referred to this place as the "Treetop Bungalow".

The layout could stay as is, with each area having its own distinct space, but equally if you were up for a little remodeling this could become a gorgeous open concept apartment.

The kitchen has plenty of storage but feels a bit cramped and dated.

There are other parts of the home that could maybe use a refresh but for the most part the condo is great just the way it is.

The bedrooms are big with plenty of natural light.

The master bath has this great window, which is perfect for doing your makeup in front of. Can't get better than natural light!

The condo also has a balcony and the building amenities are good. There's a pool, sauna and a 24 hour concierge.

Specs

Address: #309 – 19 Lower Village Gate

Price: $1,625,000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 78

Transit Score: 86

Maintenance Fees: $1,541 monthly

Brokerage: Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Listing ID: C4646079

Good For

An elderly couple looking to downsize. While it might be less square footage than a traditional home there's tons of storage so you can take your time Marie Kondo-ing your possessions.

Move On If

You want more for your money. This condo is almost $450 more expensive than the neighbourhood average.