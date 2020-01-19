Condo of the week: 19 Lower Village Gate

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 minutes ago
19 lower village gate toronto

Located in the elite neighbourhood of Forest Hill is this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo with lots of potential. 19 lower village gate toronto

The home is a whopping 1,600 square-feet with plenty of natural light, views of the treetops and unique details like the intricate crown moulding.

19 lower village gate torontoThat might be why the listing referred to this place as the "Treetop Bungalow". 

19 lower village gate torontoThe layout could stay as is, with each area having its own distinct space, but equally if you were up for a little remodeling this could become a gorgeous open concept apartment.  

19 lower village gate torontoThe kitchen has plenty of storage but feels a bit cramped and dated. 

19 lower village gate torontoThere are other parts of the home that could maybe use a refresh but for the most part the condo is great just the way it is. 

19 lower village gate torontoThe bedrooms are big with plenty of natural light. 

19 lower village gate torontoThe master bath has this great window, which is perfect for doing your makeup in front of. Can't get better than natural light! 

19 lower village gate torontoThe condo also has a balcony and the building amenities are good. There's a pool, sauna and a 24 hour concierge. 19 lower village gate toronto

Specs
  • Address: #309 – 19 Lower Village Gate
  • Price: $1,625,000
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 78    
  • Transit Score: 86
  • Maintenance Fees: $1,541 monthly
  • Brokerage: Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
  • Listing ID: C464607919 lower village gate toronto
Good For

An elderly couple looking to downsize. While it might be less square footage than a traditional home there's tons of storage so you can take your time Marie Kondo-ing your possessions.  19 lower village gate toronto

 Move On If

You want more for your money. This condo is almost $450 more expensive than the neighbourhood average. 19 lower village gate toronto

Lead photo by

Mitchell Hubble

