170 chiltern hill road toronto

Condo of the week: 170 Chiltern Hill Road

This two bedroom luxury Toronto condo is going to get snapped up in a heartbeat. The home is sleek and stylish with modern touches throughout. 

170 chiltern hill road torontoThe view of the city and lake don't hurt either. The almost 500 square-foot patio is ideal for the summer.

170 chiltern hill road torontoThe open concept floor plan combined with the huge wall of windows provides for a beautiful bright space. 

170 chiltern hill road torontoThe kitchen is modern with high end appliances and a centre island perfect for hosting dinner or drinks. 

170 chiltern hill road torontoThe master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a three-piece en suite. 

170 chiltern hill road torontoBoth bedrooms are on the small side but the second bedroom could easily be turned into an office if you don't need a second bed. 

170 chiltern hill road torontoThe condo also has some enviable amenities including guest suites, a concierge, media room, BBQ and fitness facilities.  170 chiltern hill road toronto

Specs
  • Address: #701 – 170 Chiltern Hill Road
  • Price: $1,049,000
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: Underground
  • Walk Score: 88    
  • Transit Score: 83
  • Maintenance Fees: $776.52 monthly
  • Brokerage: iRise Brokerage
  • Listing ID: C4666514170 chiltern hill road toronto
Good For

Kosher cuisine. You're literally steps from Three Sisters Kitchen, Aish Tanoor, Marron Bistro and more. I'm drooling just thinking about it. 

Move On If

You don’t want to wake up to the sound of construction everyday. It’s a bit of a nightmare on that corner thanks to the new LRT being put in. 170 chiltern hill road toronto

Lead photo by

Houssmax

