Condo of the week: 170 Chiltern Hill Road

This two bedroom luxury Toronto condo is going to get snapped up in a heartbeat. The home is sleek and stylish with modern touches throughout.

The view of the city and lake don't hurt either. The almost 500 square-foot patio is ideal for the summer.

The open concept floor plan combined with the huge wall of windows provides for a beautiful bright space.

The kitchen is modern with high end appliances and a centre island perfect for hosting dinner or drinks.

The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a three-piece en suite.

Both bedrooms are on the small side but the second bedroom could easily be turned into an office if you don't need a second bed.

The condo also has some enviable amenities including guest suites, a concierge, media room, BBQ and fitness facilities.

Specs

Address: #701 – 170 Chiltern Hill Road

Price: $1,049,000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: Underground

Walk Score: 88

Transit Score: 83

Maintenance Fees: $776.52 monthly

Brokerage: iRise Brokerage

Listing ID: C4666514

Good For

Kosher cuisine. You're literally steps from Three Sisters Kitchen, Aish Tanoor, Marron Bistro and more. I'm drooling just thinking about it.

Move On If

You don’t want to wake up to the sound of construction everyday. It’s a bit of a nightmare on that corner thanks to the new LRT being put in.