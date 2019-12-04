Rental of the week: somewhere on Huron Street

Location wise this place is a great. It's right in the middle of Chinatown and therefore within walking distance to U of T, Ryerson and OCAD, not to mention all the tasty food right at your doorstep.

Unfortunately, that's where the great things about this place stop.

This apartment is on the second and third floor of a dilapidated Victorian. I only say this because the house genuinely looks wonky.

The listing says there are four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen and a living room. And yet, I'm not sure that's accurate.

Take this "room" if we can call a closet a room. It only fits a folded up futon. Now my question is, is this the bedroom or the living room?

The other rooms photographed at least have a broken bedframe in them, so I know a bed could theoretically fit in there... maybe.

As for the kitchen that you'll have to share with three other people, it's so small that anything more than one person at a time isn't going to work. I don't even think you could open the oven door fully. How are you supposed to get your frozen pizza out?

And while we're in the kitchen, why is there half a window at the floor? Seriously, what's up with that? I also enjoy the fact that they've had to cut part of the counter off so that the fridge door can open.

Student housing is bleak, but then again, it's only $850 a month plus utilities.

Specs

Address: Huron Street near Dundas Street

Type: House

Rent: $3,400/ month

Furnished? No

Utilities: $55 per person or 50% (not sure what that means)

Air conditioning? No

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: Street

Laundry? In house

Outdoor space? No

Pet friendly? Yes

Good For

Students? I guess.

Move On If

You don't need to live in student squalor.