This is what a $5,000 per night Airbnb looks like in Toronto

I am fully aware that most people could never justify spending $5,000 a night to stay in some swanky mansion in Yorkville. It's absolutely ridiculous to spend that kind of cash on a place to sleep.

But, let's just suspend reality for a moment and imagine what it would be like to stay in a place as posh as this.

This place is truly unreal. One reviewer described it as "living in Bruce Wayne's penthouse."

The home is modern and minimalist with chic decor and lots of natural light.

There are three bedrooms and four bathrooms, one of which has sauna and steam shower.

Another washroom is apparently available for photoshoots. It is quite beautiful as far as bathrooms go, but unless you're a Kardashian, I'm not sure a bathroom photoshoot is for everyone.

I think this place would be ideal for a really special gathering of friends for a weekend.

There's lots of room to spread out, from the pool to the movie theatre. The huge dining areas would be perfect for a big feast.

Specs

Neighbourhood: Yorkville

Price: $5,000 /night

Guests: 8

Bedrooms: 3

Beds: 3

Bathrooms: 4

Perks: private gym, spa and an infinity pool

Good for

Treating yourself and pretending you're a billionaire for a night.

Move on if

Your vacation budget is limited to hostel dorm rooms and tents.