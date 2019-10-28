Real Estate
yorkville airbnb toronto

This is what a $5,000 per night Airbnb looks like in Toronto

I am fully aware that most people could never justify spending $5,000 a night to stay in some swanky mansion in Yorkville. It's absolutely ridiculous to spend that kind of cash on a place to sleep.yorkville airbnb toronto

But, let's just suspend reality for a moment and imagine what it would be like to stay in a place as posh as this. 

yorkville airbnb torontoThis place is truly unreal. One reviewer described it as "living in Bruce Wayne's penthouse." 

yorkville airbnb torontoThe home is modern and minimalist with chic decor and lots of natural light. 

yorkville airbnb torontoThere are three bedrooms and four bathrooms, one of which has sauna and steam shower.

yorkville airbnb torontoAnother washroom is apparently available for photoshoots. It is quite beautiful as far as bathrooms go, but unless you're a Kardashian, I'm not sure a bathroom photoshoot is for everyone. yorkville airbnb toronto

I think this place would be ideal for a really special gathering of friends for a weekend.

yorkville airbnb torontoThere's lots of room to spread out, from the pool to the movie theatre. The huge dining areas would be perfect for a big feast.yorkville airbnb toronto

Specs
  • Neighbourhood: Yorkville
  • Price: $5,000 /night 
  • Guests: 8
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Beds: 3
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Perks: private gym, spa and an infinity pool yorkville airbnb toronto
Good for

Treating yourself and pretending you're a billionaire for a night.yorkville airbnb toronto

Move on if

Your vacation budget is limited to hostel dorm rooms and tents.yorkville airbnb toronto

Lead photo by

Airbnb

