Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
62 Russell Hill Road

House of the week: 62 Russell Hill Road

As a child I was obsessed with Peter Rabbit, and by association living in a house that resembled the one in the beloved children's book.

If I wasn't a millennial with zero prospects of owning a home, I would be buying this house immediately just based on the exterior appearance alone. The ivy-covered exterior of the house is so romantic and looks like a quaint English country home. 

But don't be fooled — this house isn't quaint.

With seven bedrooms and four bathrooms, the home has 4,700 square feet of above-ground living space. 

The main floor has the principal rooms.

They're cozy, if not a bit on the small side. 

The kitchen seems especially cramped with the galley-like layout. But there is plenty of storage space. 

The bedrooms are bright and well-proportioned, but if you're not a fan of sharing bathrooms, it could be a problem, since there are only four. 

Also, the bathrooms could use an upgrade. They look a bit dated. 

The master suite is on the second floor and is massive with over 500-square feet of space, including dual-dressing rooms. 

The back garden is private with lots of trees, making it feel like you're right on the edge of a forest.

Specs 
Good For

Feeling like you live in the English countryside.

Move On If

You don't want to deal with the hassle of trimming ivy.

Lead photo by

Bird House Media

