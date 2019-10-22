House of the week: 62 Russell Hill Road

As a child I was obsessed with Peter Rabbit, and by association living in a house that resembled the one in the beloved children's book.

If I wasn't a millennial with zero prospects of owning a home, I would be buying this house immediately just based on the exterior appearance alone. The ivy-covered exterior of the house is so romantic and looks like a quaint English country home.

But don't be fooled — this house isn't quaint.

With seven bedrooms and four bathrooms, the home has 4,700 square feet of above-ground living space.

The main floor has the principal rooms.

They're cozy, if not a bit on the small side.

The kitchen seems especially cramped with the galley-like layout. But there is plenty of storage space.

The bedrooms are bright and well-proportioned, but if you're not a fan of sharing bathrooms, it could be a problem, since there are only four.

Also, the bathrooms could use an upgrade. They look a bit dated.

The master suite is on the second floor and is massive with over 500-square feet of space, including dual-dressing rooms.

The back garden is private with lots of trees, making it feel like you're right on the edge of a forest.

Specs

Address: 62 Russell Hill Road

Price: $4,580,000

Land Size: 50 x 158.3 feet

Bedrooms: 7

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: 5

Walk Score: 52

Transit Score: 86

Listing agent: Nora Rosemond

Listing ID: C4609040

Good For

Feeling like you live in the English countryside.

Move On If

You don't want to deal with the hassle of trimming ivy.