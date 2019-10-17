Condo of the week: 369 Sorauren Avenue
This industrial loft is gorgeous and cool with all the concrete features.
The large floor-to-ceiling windows provide lots of natural light and the open concept layout makes the space seem larger than life.
The kitchen is beautiful and modern with slate grey cabinetry that flows with the rest of the apartment. The only downside is that it is a bit on the small side.
This suite is spread out over two floors. Upstairs is where the bedrooms are located.
The master suite is spacious with a walk-in closet. Unfortunately, there isn't an en suite bathroom.
Unlike many lofts, this unit has a terrace, albeit not terribly large, being just over 200-square-feet. But hey, outdoor space is outdoor space.
The hard loft vibe but with the amenities of a condo building. Unlike many condos this building has a gym, rooftop garden and a party room.
The concrete look is too cold.
