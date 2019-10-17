Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
369 sorauren avenue toronto

Condo of the week: 369 Sorauren Avenue

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This industrial loft is gorgeous and cool with all the concrete features. 369 sorauren avenue toronto

The large floor-to-ceiling windows provide lots of natural light and the open concept layout makes the space seem larger than life. 

369 sorauren avenue torontoThe kitchen is beautiful and modern with slate grey cabinetry that flows with the rest of the apartment. The only downside is that it is a bit on the small side.

369 sorauren avenue torontoThis suite is spread out over two floors. Upstairs is where the bedrooms are located.

369 sorauren avenue torontoThe master suite is spacious with a walk-in closet. Unfortunately, there isn't an en suite bathroom. 

369 sorauren avenue torontoUnlike many lofts, this unit has a terrace, albeit not terribly large, being just over 200-square-feet.  But hey, outdoor space is outdoor space. 369 sorauren avenue toronto

Specs
  • Address: #508 – 369 Sorauren Ave. 
  • Price: $1,398,000
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 88    
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $1,061.13 monthly
  • Brokerage: Pope Real Estate Ltd.  
  • Listing ID: W4598706369 sorauren avenue toronto
Good For

The hard loft vibe but with the amenities of a condo building. Unlike many condos this building has a gym, rooftop garden and a party room. 369 sorauren avenue toronto

Move On If

The concrete look is too cold. 369 sorauren avenue toronto

Lead photo by

Pope Real Estate

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Condo of the week: 369 Sorauren Avenue

There's a four-bedroom home on the market for $1 in Toronto

Newcomers now purchase 1 in 5 Ontario homes

Rental of the week: 670 Parliament Street

These are the most expensive condo buildings for Toronto renters

House of the week: 15 Citation Drive

Airbnb of the week: This is what you can get for $340 a night in Toronto

Toronto is about to get a building that looks like something out of the future