Condo of the week: 369 Sorauren Avenue

This industrial loft is gorgeous and cool with all the concrete features.

The large floor-to-ceiling windows provide lots of natural light and the open concept layout makes the space seem larger than life.

The kitchen is beautiful and modern with slate grey cabinetry that flows with the rest of the apartment. The only downside is that it is a bit on the small side.

This suite is spread out over two floors. Upstairs is where the bedrooms are located.

The master suite is spacious with a walk-in closet. Unfortunately, there isn't an en suite bathroom.

Unlike many lofts, this unit has a terrace, albeit not terribly large, being just over 200-square-feet. But hey, outdoor space is outdoor space.

Specs

Address: #508 – 369 Sorauren Ave.

Price: $1,398,000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 88

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $1,061.13 monthly

Brokerage: Pope Real Estate Ltd.

Listing ID: W4598706

Good For

The hard loft vibe but with the amenities of a condo building. Unlike many condos this building has a gym, rooftop garden and a party room.

Move On If

The concrete look is too cold.