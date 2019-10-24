Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
43 hanna toronto

Condo of the week: 43 Hanna Avenue

Soaring ceilings? Check. Exposed brick? Check. Floor-to-ceiling windows? Check. Rooftop terrace? Check. Check. Check. This Toronto condo has it all and a bag of chips!

43 hanna ave torontoThe three-bedroom, four-bathroom Toy Factory loft is stunning after nearly $1 million in upgrades. 

43 hanna ave torontoThe main floor is open concept with the living room, dining room and principal kitchen.

43 hanna ave torontoThe rooms flow easily between each other, and the kitchen is sleek and minimalist. 

43 hanna ave torontoAlso on the main floor is a massive show-stopping wine cellar and an office or gym (or spare bedroom).

43 hanna ave torontoOn the upper level are the two main bedrooms.   

43 hanna ave torontoThe master suite is huge and comes complete with two combo walk-in closets/en suite bathrooms. 

43 hanna ave torontoOn the third level of the unit is a small kitchen that opens up onto the rooftop terrace. 

43 hanna ave torontoThe rooftop terrace is 870-square-feet and has enough room for all your summer bash needs. Plus, there's even a hot tub!43 hanna ave toronto

Specs
  • Address: #423 – 43 Hanna Avenue
  • Price: $3,849,888
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 95    
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $846.94 monthly
  • Brokerage: Sage Real Estate Ltd.  
  • Listing ID: C4609026
43 hanna ave torontoGood For

A sommelier. There’s an 11-foot glass wine cellar, so whoever owns this place better like wine. 

43 hanna ave torontoMove On If

You loathe stairs. The condo is spread out over three floors, which means the up and down is a constant. 43 hanna ave toronto

Lead photo by

SilverHouse 

