Condo of the week: 43 Hanna Avenue

Soaring ceilings? Check. Exposed brick? Check. Floor-to-ceiling windows? Check. Rooftop terrace? Check. Check. Check. This Toronto condo has it all and a bag of chips!

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom Toy Factory loft is stunning after nearly $1 million in upgrades.

The main floor is open concept with the living room, dining room and principal kitchen.

The rooms flow easily between each other, and the kitchen is sleek and minimalist.

Also on the main floor is a massive show-stopping wine cellar and an office or gym (or spare bedroom).

On the upper level are the two main bedrooms.

The master suite is huge and comes complete with two combo walk-in closets/en suite bathrooms.

On the third level of the unit is a small kitchen that opens up onto the rooftop terrace.

The rooftop terrace is 870-square-feet and has enough room for all your summer bash needs. Plus, there's even a hot tub!

Specs

Address: #423 – 43 Hanna Avenue

Price: $3,849,888

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 95

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $846.94 monthly

Brokerage: Sage Real Estate Ltd.

Listing ID: C4609026

Good For

A sommelier. There’s an 11-foot glass wine cellar, so whoever owns this place better like wine.

Move On If

You loathe stairs. The condo is spread out over three floors, which means the up and down is a constant.