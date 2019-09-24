House of the week: 42 Wimpole Drive

If I were to choose one word to describe this house, it would be "sparkly." The mansion is positively gleaming. Even the walls dazzle, which is weird.

This luxury mansion boast a whopping 13,000 square feet of living space, plus an additional 800-square-foot cabana.

When entering the house, you're greeted with a massive foyer that's bright and oh-so airy. At the back, there's a dramatic two-storey bay window that floods the space with natural light.

Also on the main floor is an office, family room, dining room and kitchen.

The kitchen has one of the most intriguing islands I've ever seen. Composed of quartz rocks, it looks like a bunch of opened oyster shells.

There are eight bedrooms and thirteen bathrooms throughout the home. Unlike many mansions, the bedrooms aren't so huge they look cavernous. In fact, they're kind of on the small side.

The decor in the master bedroom is a bit garish for my tastes but that's easily changed.

The basement has a rec room, home movie theatre and a beauty salon that gives me Grease beauty school drop-out vibes

The backyard is complete with an outdoor kitchen, an in-ground pool and hot tub.

Specs

Address: 42 Wimpole Dr.

Price: $11,988,888

Land Size: 121 x 133 feet

Bedrooms: 6 + 2

Bathrooms: 13

Parking: 15

Walk Score: 40

Transit Score: 69

Listing agent: Jamie Erlick

Listing ID: C4575565

Good For

Starting your own beauty salon.

Move On If

The shiny walls are too much razzle dazzle for your tastes.