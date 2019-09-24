Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
42 Wimpole Drive Toronto

House of the week: 42 Wimpole Drive

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If I were to choose one word to describe this house, it would be "sparkly." The mansion is positively gleaming. Even the walls dazzle, which is weird. 42 Wimpole Drive Toronto

This luxury mansion boast a whopping 13,000 square feet of living space, plus an additional 800-square-foot cabana. 

42 Wimpole Drive TorontoWhen entering the house, you're greeted with a massive foyer that's bright and oh-so airy. At the back, there's a dramatic two-storey bay window that floods the space with natural light. 

42 Wimpole Drive TorontoAlso on the main floor is an office, family room, dining room and kitchen. 

42 Wimpole Drive TorontoThe kitchen has one of the most intriguing islands I've ever seen. Composed of quartz rocks, it looks like a bunch of opened oyster shells.

42 Wimpole Drive TorontoThere are eight bedrooms and thirteen bathrooms throughout the home. Unlike many mansions, the bedrooms aren't so huge they look cavernous. In fact, they're kind of on the small side. 

42 Wimpole Drive TorontoThe decor in the master bedroom is a bit garish for my tastes but that's easily changed. 

42 Wimpole Drive TorontoThe basement has a rec room, home movie theatre and a beauty salon that gives me Grease beauty school drop-out vibes  

42 Wimpole Drive TorontoThe backyard is complete with an outdoor kitchen, an in-ground pool and hot tub. 

42 Wimpole Drive TorontoSpecs 
  • Address: 42 Wimpole Dr. 
  • Price: $11,988,888
  • Land Size: 121 x 133 feet
  • Bedrooms: 6 + 2
  • Bathrooms: 13
  • Parking: 15
  • Walk Score: 40
  • Transit Score: 69
  • Listing agent: Jamie Erlick
  • Listing ID: C457556542 Wimpole Drive Toronto
Good For

Starting your own beauty salon.42 Wimpole Drive Toronto

 Move On If

The shiny walls are too much razzle dazzle for your tastes. 42 Wimpole Drive Toronto

Lead photo by

Tyso Realty Media

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

House of the week: 42 Wimpole Drive

Sold! Unremarkable Toronto bungalow goes for $3.6 million

U of T's main campus is getting a makeover

Condo of the week: 409 Bloor Street East

This is the cheapest house you can buy in Toronto right now

Here are the Toronto neighbourhoods where house prices are rising fastest

A super skinny new building will be squeezed onto Queen West

Rental of the week: 51 Metcalfe Street