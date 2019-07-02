Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 11 hours ago
91 riverview gardens toronto

House of the week: 91 Riverview Gardens

This house was a total labour of love, and it shows. Owned by an arts and entertainment reporter and a stonemason, the couple built the place from the ground up over a period of four years. 91 riverview gardens torontoIt’s a magnificently modern home with a New York-townhouse-meets-Scandanvian simplicity feel to it. The realtor says French but I’m not sure that totally fits.

91 riverview gardens torontoThe main floor is open concept with big windows and gorgeous chevron wood flooring. The attention to detail in the home really shines through. I especially like the statement lighting in all the rooms.

91 riverview gardens torontoThe kitchen is sleek with a twist. Instead of the glossy white cabinets that you find in most new builds, this one plays with a bit of colour. The two-tone look shakes it up while still keeping the modern feel.

91 riverview gardens torontoMy favourite spot in the home is the breakfast nook that’s right under a huge grid window that overlooks the back garden. It looks so serene. 

91 riverview gardens torontoSpeaking of outdoor space, there’s a small lawn and a patio for the backyard. There are also several balconies off various rooms throughout the house.

91 riverview gardens torontoThere are four bedrooms and four bathrooms in the home.

91 riverview gardens torontoThe master bedroom is on the top floor. It’s airy and bright thanks to a large arched window.

91 riverview gardens torontoThe en suite bathroom is modern with a large soaker tub and double sinks.

91 riverview gardens torontoAlso on the top floor adjoining to the master bedroom is another lounge area and home office.

91 riverview gardens torontoThe other bedrooms in the home are spacious and get plenty of natural light.

91 riverview gardens torontoAnd there’s even more living space in the basement with a large rec room.91 riverview gardens toronto

Proximity to nature. You’re only a block away from all the paths and hiking along Humber River and High Park is a short walk away as well.91 riverview gardens toronto

You’re not a fan of stairs. There’s stairs leading up to the house and the home spans three storeys, so for those who don’t feel like a daily stairmaster workout, I suggest a bungalow.  91 riverview gardens toronto

TES Media

