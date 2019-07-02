House of the week: 91 Riverview Gardens

This house was a total labour of love, and it shows. Owned by an arts and entertainment reporter and a stonemason, the couple built the place from the ground up over a period of four years. It’s a magnificently modern home with a New York-townhouse-meets-Scandanvian simplicity feel to it. The realtor says French but I’m not sure that totally fits.

The main floor is open concept with big windows and gorgeous chevron wood flooring. The attention to detail in the home really shines through. I especially like the statement lighting in all the rooms.

The kitchen is sleek with a twist. Instead of the glossy white cabinets that you find in most new builds, this one plays with a bit of colour. The two-tone look shakes it up while still keeping the modern feel.

My favourite spot in the home is the breakfast nook that’s right under a huge grid window that overlooks the back garden. It looks so serene.

Speaking of outdoor space, there’s a small lawn and a patio for the backyard. There are also several balconies off various rooms throughout the house.

There are four bedrooms and four bathrooms in the home.

The master bedroom is on the top floor. It’s airy and bright thanks to a large arched window.

The en suite bathroom is modern with a large soaker tub and double sinks.

Also on the top floor adjoining to the master bedroom is another lounge area and home office.

The other bedrooms in the home are spacious and get plenty of natural light.

And there’s even more living space in the basement with a large rec room.

Specs

Address: 91 Riverview Gardens

Price: $2,688,800

Land Size: 30 x 95 feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: 3

Walk Score: 57

Transit Score: 82

Listing agent: Andrea Morrison

Listing ID: W4483748

Good For

Proximity to nature. You’re only a block away from all the paths and hiking along Humber River and High Park is a short walk away as well.

Move On If

You’re not a fan of stairs. There’s stairs leading up to the house and the home spans three storeys, so for those who don’t feel like a daily stairmaster workout, I suggest a bungalow.