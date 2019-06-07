Sold! This house sold for more than $200K above asking

How could I possibly resist this gorgeous 1911 period home? Turns out I’m not the only one who fell in love with this beauty. Right from first glance you know this place is full of charm and character. The large veranda looks quaint and perfect for sipping wine on in the summer.

When you enter the house you’re greeted with gorgeous hardwood floors and wood trim that are all original.

The main rooms in the house are well-proportioned and bright thanks to the large windows.

The home boasts four bedrooms plus a two-bedroom “in-law suite” which could easily be rented out if you don't have a lot of guests coming to stay.

The bedrooms are cute with unique characteristics like the sloped ceilings and etched glass windows.

The master bedroom is spacious and has a Tuscan vibe to it.

As for outdoor space, the backyard is quite spacious for the inner city and it has a lovely deck that’s shaded by a large tree.

The Essentials

Address: 414 Palmerston Blvd.

Type: House

Bedrooms: 4 + 2

Bathrooms: 3

Size: 33.01 x 128 feet

Realtor: Re/Max West Realty Inc., Brokerage

Hit the market at: $2,799,900

Sold for: $3,010,000

Why it sold for what it did?

It’s a charming period home in the Annex with many of its original details. Did anyone think it would go for less than $2.5 million?

Was it worth it?

Houses in the Annex are usually a good investment. This house seems to be in tiptop shape and you can’t go wrong with the location.