Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
414 palmerston blvd. toronto

Sold! This house sold for more than $200K above asking

How could I possibly resist this gorgeous 1911 period home?  Turns out I’m not the only one who fell in love with this beauty.414 palmerston blvd. torontoRight from first glance you know this place is full of charm and character. The large veranda looks quaint and perfect for sipping wine on in the summer.

414 palmerston blvd. torontoWhen you enter the house you’re greeted with gorgeous hardwood floors and wood trim that are all original.

414 palmerston blvd. torontoThe main rooms in the house are well-proportioned and bright thanks to the large windows.

414 palmerston blvd. torontoThe home boasts four bedrooms plus a two-bedroom “in-law suite” which could easily be rented out if you don't have a lot of guests coming to stay. 

414 palmerston blvd. torontoThe bedrooms are cute with unique characteristics like the sloped ceilings and etched glass windows.

414 palmerston blvd. torontoThe master bedroom is spacious and has a Tuscan vibe to it. 

414 palmerston blvd. torontoAs for outdoor space, the backyard is quite spacious for the inner city and it has a lovely deck that’s shaded by a large tree.414 palmerston blvd. toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 414 Palmerston Blvd.
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 4 + 2
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Size: 33.01 x 128  feet
  • Realtor:  Re/Max West Realty Inc., Brokerage
  • Hit the market at: $2,799,900
  • Sold for: $3,010,000414 palmerston blvd. toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

It’s a charming period home in the Annex with many of its original details. Did anyone think it would go for less than $2.5 million?414 palmerston blvd. toronto

Was it worth it?

Houses in the Annex are usually a good investment. This house seems to be in tiptop shape and you can’t go wrong with the location.414 palmerston blvd. toronto

Lead photo by

Images via HouseSigma

