Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
11 misty crescent toronto

Sold! This is what a $9 million home looks like in Toronto

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

So this is how the other half live! I'm not gonna lie: I'm jealous.

I'm not usually a huge fan of the Bridle Path homes. They can be too big, too gaudy, and they're always too expensive.

11 misty crescent torontoThat's not to say this place isn't expensive, but at least it still feels like a home.

11 misty crescent torontoThe house is very modern, with clean crisp lines both inside and out.

11 misty crescent torontoThe large floor-to-ceiling windows bring in lots of natural light, and while the main floor is open concept, there's enough division that it doesn't just feel like one giant room.

11 misty crescent torontoThe kitchen cabinets function as storage and a dividing wall of sorts, which helps define the distinct spaces in the house.

11 misty crescent torontoThe home is very minimal, but there's lots of different materials and texture so it doesn't feel boring. The fireplaces add a feeling of warmth to what could be a very harsh and cold space.

11 misty crescent torontoThe master bedroom is expansive with a huge walk-in closet and en suite.

11 misty crescent torontoThe en suite has a large soaker tub and a walk-in shower fit for a monarch.

11 misty crescent torontoThe other bedrooms each come with built-in closet space and an en suite bathroom of their own.

11 misty crescent torontoThere's more living space in the basement with a rec room, gym and wine cellar.

11 misty crescent torontoThe backyard is gorgeous. The pool area seems more suited for a Miami hotel, but it works with the modern cubed house.

11 misty crescent torontoThe trees and sweeping lawns are lush and overlooking a ravine, giving you privacy and great views through the changing seasons.  11 misty cres. toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 11 Misty Crescent
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 4 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 7
  • Size: 90 x 145.40 feet
  • Realtor:  Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage
  • Hit the market at: $8,900,000
  • Sold for: $9,000,00011 misty cres. toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

The land, the house, the location. Pick one.11 misty crescent toronto

Was it worth it?

Usually Bridle Path houses take ages to sell and rarely even get the asking price. Yet, this place sold in three days and for $100K above asking. Clearly it's special and worth its exorbitant price tag.11 misty crescent toronto

Lead photo by

tyso.ca

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Sold! This is what a $9 million home looks like in Toronto

Condo of the week: 533 Richmond Street West

Rental of the week: somewhere around Dufferin and Finch

Someone created a rap song to sell their Toronto house

House of the week: 44-46 Bernard Avenue

Sold! Toronto home goes for $300k over asking in one day

Here's what the renovated Holt Renfrew on Bloor St. will look like

Massive condo complex to replace Toronto's Scotiabank Theatre