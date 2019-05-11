Sold! This is what a $9 million home looks like in Toronto

So this is how the other half live! I'm not gonna lie: I'm jealous.

I'm not usually a huge fan of the Bridle Path homes. They can be too big, too gaudy, and they're always too expensive.

That's not to say this place isn't expensive, but at least it still feels like a home.

The house is very modern, with clean crisp lines both inside and out.

The large floor-to-ceiling windows bring in lots of natural light, and while the main floor is open concept, there's enough division that it doesn't just feel like one giant room.

The kitchen cabinets function as storage and a dividing wall of sorts, which helps define the distinct spaces in the house.

The home is very minimal, but there's lots of different materials and texture so it doesn't feel boring. The fireplaces add a feeling of warmth to what could be a very harsh and cold space.

The master bedroom is expansive with a huge walk-in closet and en suite.

The en suite has a large soaker tub and a walk-in shower fit for a monarch.

The other bedrooms each come with built-in closet space and an en suite bathroom of their own.

There's more living space in the basement with a rec room, gym and wine cellar.

The backyard is gorgeous. The pool area seems more suited for a Miami hotel, but it works with the modern cubed house.

The trees and sweeping lawns are lush and overlooking a ravine, giving you privacy and great views through the changing seasons.

The Essentials

Address: 11 Misty Crescent

Type: House

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 7

Size: 90 x 145.40 feet

Realtor: Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

Hit the market at: $8,900,000

Sold for: $9,000,000

Why it sold for what it did?

The land, the house, the location. Pick one.

Was it worth it?

Usually Bridle Path houses take ages to sell and rarely even get the asking price. Yet, this place sold in three days and for $100K above asking. Clearly it's special and worth its exorbitant price tag.