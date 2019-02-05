House of the week: 643 Carlaw Avenue

This modern beauty just dropped in price for a third time, according to Real Estate gossip site The Mash. The listing says that the home is inspired by New York industrial lofts and zen design. The combination truly creates a stunning home.

The spaces are bright, airy, crisp and clean.

I love the natural elements like the raw edge wood bench or the 12-foot ficus mixed in with the industrial structural elements, like the exposed brick wall. The main floor is open concept.

The kitchen is so minimalist it’s almost like the house doesn’t have a kitchen, but if you look closely there are secret doors that reveal each element. They designed it this way so that everything could be hidden or revealed.

The spaces blend together and create a sense of unity. The house flows especially well with the use of soft charcoals and greys throughout.

Upstairs are the bedrooms. They follow the same theme as the downstairs; minimal, clean, bright.

There’s also lots of outdoor space. With big balconies to an expansive backyard. Both spaces are simple but inviting.

Specs

Address: 643 Carlaw Ave.

Price: $3,699,000

Land Size: 26.5 x 107 feet

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 93

Transit Score: 99

Listing agent: Adam Brind

Listing ID: E4348401

Good For

Enthusiasts of Japanese minimalism. Everything about this home is so precise and finessed down to the tiniest degree that you have to be committed to that lifestyle to embody this space.

Move On If

You aren’t ready to Marie Kondo your entire life just to fit a house aesthetic.