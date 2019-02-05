House of the week: 643 Carlaw Avenue

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
643 carlaw ave toronto

This modern beauty just dropped in price for a third time, according to Real Estate gossip site The Mash.643 carlaw ave torontoThe listing says that the home is inspired by New York industrial lofts and zen design. The combination truly creates a stunning home.

643 carlaw ave torontoThe spaces are bright, airy, crisp and clean.

643 carlaw ave torontoI love the natural elements like the raw edge wood bench or the 12-foot ficus mixed in with the industrial structural elements, like the exposed brick wall.643 carlaw ave torontoThe main floor is open concept.

643 carlaw ave torontoThe kitchen is so minimalist it’s almost like the house doesn’t have a kitchen, but if you look closely there are secret doors that reveal each element. They designed it this way so that everything could be hidden or revealed.

643 carlaw ave torontoThe spaces blend together and create a sense of unity. The house flows especially well with the use of soft charcoals and greys throughout.

643 carlaw ave torontoUpstairs are the bedrooms. They follow the same theme as the downstairs; minimal, clean, bright.

643 carlaw ave torontoThere’s also lots of outdoor space. With big balconies to an expansive backyard. Both spaces are simple but inviting.643 carlaw ave toronto

Specs
  • Address: 643 Carlaw Ave.
  • Price: $3,699,000
  • Land Size: 26.5 x 107 feet
  • Bedrooms: 4 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Parking:  1
  • Walk Score: 93
  • Transit Score: 99
  • Listing agent: Adam Brind
  • Listing ID: E4348401643 carlaw ave toronto
Good For

Enthusiasts of Japanese minimalism. Everything about this home is so precise and finessed down to the tiniest degree that you have to be committed to that lifestyle to embody this space.643 carlaw ave toronto

Move On If

You aren’t ready to Marie Kondo your entire life just to fit a house aesthetic.643 carlaw ave toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

IT Realty

